Hartleys Best Black Cherry Jam 340G

Hartleys Best Black Cherry Jam 340G
£ 1.25
£0.37/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Black Cherry Jam
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Black Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 61g per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. For best before end: see lid.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 22 x 15g servings

Warnings

  • This product may contain fragments of fruit stones.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339
  • Visit www.hartleysfruit.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy 1035 kJ159 kJ
-244 kcal37 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 60g9.0g
of which sugars 54g8.0g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.12g0.02g
This pack contains approx. 22 x 15g servings--

Safety information

This product may contain fragments of fruit stones.

