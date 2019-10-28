By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Strawberries & Bananas 250Ml

Innocent Strawberries & Bananas 250Ml
£ 1.79
£0.72/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Seriously Strawberry Strawberries & Bananas
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - 100% pure fruit smoothies. No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business. This smoothie is a great source of vitamin C.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
  • innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit and pure juices. No concentrates, no added sugar or water.
  • - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit
  • - contains 6 different types of fruit
  • - is a source of vitamin C*
  • *which contributes towards the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.
  • Pack size: 250ml
  • This smoothie is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

7 Crushed Strawberries (32%), 1/2 of a Pressed Apple, 13 Pressed White Grapes, 1/2 of an Mashed Banana (20%), A Slice of a Squeezed Orange, And 4 1/2 Crushed Blackcurrants

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C before and after openingOnce opened drink within 2 days For best before date see neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening, not after.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.

Return to

  • Pop in:
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Banana phone 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)(per 250ml**)
Energy 227kJ (53kcal)567kJ (134kcal)
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates) 0g0g
Carbohydrate 12g31g
(of which sugars†) 10g26g
Fibre 0.7g1.7g
Protein 0.6g1.5g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C (NRV)11mg (14%)*28mg (34%)*
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
†Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit --
**1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

