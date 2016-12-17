Oven Pride Cleaning System 500Ml

Excellent heavy duty oven cleaner
Very good and cheap oven cleaning system . Racks and trays go in included heavy duty bag with say half included caustic soda liquid gel.Good in an hour,reallly good if left overnight. Use rest of gel to glean oven ,use rubber gloves ,washing up brush, eye protection. Having got brown dirty used gel off oven with old cloth,use Tesco distilled vinegar to neutralise the slippery feeling caustic soda(sodium hydroxide),and wash away Safe on enamel, plastic,Stainless,Chrome Don't put Caustic Soda on Aluminium
Brilliant. Would recommend.
Very easy to use and effective even on a filthy oven
BEWARE!
This stuff is lethal! I followed all the safety instructions, used gloves and bag provided yet still some of it ran into my oven drawer, which is not removable, and took the finish off the metal on the bottom of the drawer. Fortunately I inadvertently left an old baking tray in the drawer and this took the brunt of the damage. It also ran down between the glass in the oven doors and I had to get someone to remove the glass in order to wipe away the mess. It may clean an old filthy oven full of burnt-on grime that has not been cleaned for years but who has an oven like that? I do not recommend this product and in future will stick with my usual oven cleaner which is much better and safer and easier to use!
This product is amazing, I used it to clean my oven. I would advice you to use it, however, please use gloves.
recomend, no elbow grease required
oven cleaner, Ive not used to many but this one is so easy to use, put the racks into bag supplied pour in the ready mixture go to bed next morning then as per instruction etc you should be ready and amazed by the results. tip, rest the bag on the wc snip the bag let the fluid drain carefully place in bath or shower remove and rinse , dispose of bag as recommended, wash the ovens stand back and admire your sparkling appliances , don't get any fluid on self cleaning parts of your oven.
Does what it says it will
Really good results. Shelved looked like new and oven is very clean. Would use again. Be careful when using as it is quite strong and some splashes took the shine off my kitchen benches.