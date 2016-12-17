By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oven Pride Cleaning System 500Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Oven Pride Cleaning System 500Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Oven Pride Oven Cleaner
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • UK's No.1*
  • *Nielsen Scantract data 52 w/e 17.12.16
  • Our Oven Pride 2-in-1 system transforms ranks and grills and even tackles the insides of the oven!
  • The fume free formula is easy to use and will leave your oven sparkling clean with amazing results every time.
  • It's also perfect for use on the BBQ too!
  • Cleans first time
  • Unbeatable results
  • No scrubbing required
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains amongst other ingredients: 5-<12% Sodium Hydroxide, Less than 5% Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants

Produce of

Packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Read all instructions and safety information before use.
  • Wear gloves and ensure arms and wrists are covered at all times.
  • Step 1
  • Place the racks in the bag and add 1/2 - 3/4 of the solution into the bag. Seal the bag and fold around the racks, then tilt the bag to coat the trays. Leave to soak for 4 hours, ideally overnight.
  • Step 2
  • Pour the remaining solution in the oven. Carefully apply with a sponge. Leave to soak for 4 hours, ideally overnight.
  • Step 3
  • Remove racks without reaching inside and rinse carefully with hot soapy water. From inside the oven, remove residue with sponge and rinse with hot soapy water.
  • Step 4
  • Wear Gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times.
  • Bag
  • Partially fill with water, seal and tilt so the solution collects in one bottom corner of the bag, cut off the other corner and then tilt back to allow residue to be safely poured down the sink.
  • Bottle
  • Simply rinse with water and dispose of in a safe way immediately after use.
  • Do
  • Wear gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times.
  • Keep bottle cap securely closed when not in use.
  • Inspect the bag and gloves thoroughly before use.
  • Read and retain enclosed leaflet for instructions and safety information.
  • Double check surface material before applying and refer to manufacturers instructions.
  • Test on an inconspicuous area prior to use.
  • If in doubt, do not use.
  • Suitable for use on most common stainless steel and enamel surfaces.
  • Protect surfaces thoroughly from any leakage, taking care not to let the solution drip onto areas not intended to be cleared.
  • Ventilate the room during and after use.
  • Rinse and dry hands after use.
  • Store solution at room temperature out of reach of children.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains SODIUM HYDROXIDE
  • Contains SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE
  • May be corrosive to metals.
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • Read label before use.
  • Keep only in original packaging.
  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth.
  • Do NOT induce vomiting.
  • IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • Absorb spillage to prevent material damage.
  • Store locked up.
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.
  • HANDLE NAD STORE SAFELY
  • Always close the bottle cap securely.
  • Do not use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings.
  • Wear gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times.
  • DO NOT USE if damaged in any way
  • DO NOT
  • DO NOT use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings.
  • DO NOT USE on oven trim, glass oven door, pilot light or heating and fan elements.
  • DO NOT use on a hot oven.
  • DO NOT use on or let the solution come into contact with pilot light, door seals, trims or heating and fan elements.
  • DO NOT use on aluminium, zinc, copper, tin, painted, damaged, self-cleaning or non-stick surfaces.
  • DO NOT leave the bag or treated area unattended or where children or animals will comes into contact with it.
  • DO NOT shake the bag containing the cleaning fluid.
  • DO NOT place hot or sharp edged racks in the cleaning bag.
  • DO NOT use contents for any purpose other than as directed.
  • DO NOT change container to store contents or mix with other products.
  • DO NOT eat or drink when using product.
  • DO NOT use the bag or gloves if they are damaged in any way.
  • This product contains gloves which may be made from natural rubber latex which can cause allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Robert McBride Limited,
  • Middleton Way,
  • Middleton,
  • Manchester,
  • M24 4DP.

Return to

  • Robert McBride Limited,
  • Middleton Way,
  • Middleton,
  • Manchester,
  • M24 4DP.
  • 03456052981
  • www.ovenpride.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER DANGER Contains SODIUM HYDROXIDE Contains SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE May be corrosive to metals. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children Read label before use. Keep only in original packaging. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower]. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Absorb spillage to prevent material damage. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal. HANDLE NAD STORE SAFELY Always close the bottle cap securely. Do not use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings. Wear gloves and keep arms fully covered at all times. DO NOT USE if damaged in any way DO NOT DO NOT use on any part of the hob including hob/cooker/oven rings. DO NOT USE on oven trim, glass oven door, pilot light or heating and fan elements. DO NOT use on a hot oven. DO NOT use on or let the solution come into contact with pilot light, door seals, trims or heating and fan elements. DO NOT use on aluminium, zinc, copper, tin, painted, damaged, self-cleaning or non-stick surfaces. DO NOT leave the bag or treated area unattended or where children or animals will comes into contact with it. DO NOT shake the bag containing the cleaning fluid. DO NOT place hot or sharp edged racks in the cleaning bag. DO NOT use contents for any purpose other than as directed. DO NOT change container to store contents or mix with other products. DO NOT eat or drink when using product. DO NOT use the bag or gloves if they are damaged in any way. This product contains gloves which may be made from natural rubber latex which can cause allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent heavy duty oven cleaner

5 stars

Very good and cheap oven cleaning system . Racks and trays go in included heavy duty bag with say half included caustic soda liquid gel.Good in an hour,reallly good if left overnight. Use rest of gel to glean oven ,use rubber gloves ,washing up brush, eye protection. Having got brown dirty used gel off oven with old cloth,use Tesco distilled vinegar to neutralise the slippery feeling caustic soda(sodium hydroxide),and wash away Safe on enamel, plastic,Stainless,Chrome Don't put Caustic Soda on Aluminium

Brilliant. Would recommend.

5 stars

Very easy to use and effective even on a filthy oven

BEWARE!

1 stars

This stuff is lethal! I followed all the safety instructions, used gloves and bag provided yet still some of it ran into my oven drawer, which is not removable, and took the finish off the metal on the bottom of the drawer. Fortunately I inadvertently left an old baking tray in the drawer and this took the brunt of the damage. It also ran down between the glass in the oven doors and I had to get someone to remove the glass in order to wipe away the mess. It may clean an old filthy oven full of burnt-on grime that has not been cleaned for years but who has an oven like that? I do not recommend this product and in future will stick with my usual oven cleaner which is much better and safer and easier to use!

This product is amazing, I used it to clean my ove

5 stars

This product is amazing, I used it to clean my oven. I would advice you to use it, however, please use gloves.

recomend, no elbow grease required

5 stars

oven cleaner, Ive not used to many but this one is so easy to use, put the racks into bag supplied pour in the ready mixture go to bed next morning then as per instruction etc you should be ready and amazed by the results. tip, rest the bag on the wc snip the bag let the fluid drain carefully place in bath or shower remove and rinse , dispose of bag as recommended, wash the ovens stand back and admire your sparkling appliances , don't get any fluid on self cleaning parts of your oven.

Does what it says it will

5 stars

Really good results. Shelved looked like new and oven is very clean. Would use again. Be careful when using as it is quite strong and some splashes took the shine off my kitchen benches.

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Mr Muscle & Brillo Soap Pads 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Mr.Muscle Oven Cleaner 300Ml

£ 3.50
£11.67/litre

Cif Perfect Finish Oven Spray Cleaner 435Ml

£ 2.00
£4.60/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here