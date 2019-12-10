Tesco Finest 1531 Blanquette De Limoux 75Cl

We drank the 2016 we bought earlier this year, Wit
We drank the 2016 we bought earlier this year, Witt our Sunday afternoon tea and it tasted like champagne - lasting mousse and yeasty aroma followed by zesty elegance on the palate and shirty apricot aftertaste but what do you expect from this genre? We think it it is such good value and adds a zing to a weekly treat.
Much better than Prosecco!
I love this Limoux. It's dry and crisp and far better than more expensive Proseccos I have tried. It's from a French wine region that has been making sparkling wine since before Champagne was invented, so let's just say they know what they are doing! I always stock up when it's on offer and it makes a great fizz for celebrations and gifts.
My go to fizz
Great wine at a very good price, this is my day to day sparkling wine, as good as a champagne of twice the price. Great complexity and flavour.
Delicious
This was absolutely delicious, small bubbles and very smooth.
Far better than Prosecco
Lovely wine. Crisp dry bubbly, far better than Prosecco. Even better when on offer. And the Cremant De Limoux Rose is also very good as well
One of the best, instead of champagne!
Delicious!
Tesco's best kept secret
Excellent and 13%. I buy it online by the case (or 3) Good to buy it online else sometimes the stores run out of stock.
Why drink champagne?
In the end of course high quality champagne will always win, but on a price v. value basis this is unbeatable stuff.
Better value than Champagne
I've been buying the sparkling Limoux wines for over thirty years since buying a house a house nearby. There are better ones than this Tesco version but this does all that is expected of it. I would like there to be more versions to buy,but this will still suit me with its effervescence and liveliness.We drank some on New Years day and was enjoyed by all. We'll buy more.
A very acceptable alternative to Champagne
We used this wine for a wedding anniversary celebration as an aperitif and later with the cake. It was dry, crisp and full of flavour. A number of our guests said how much they'd enjoyed it. We would certainly buy it again.