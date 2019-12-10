By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 1531 Blanquette De Limoux 75Cl

4.5(62)Write a review
Tesco Finest 1531 Blanquette De Limoux 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy380kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • BLANQUETTE DE LIMOUX. PRODUCE OF FRANCE. APPELLATION D'ORIGINE CONTRÔLÉE
  • The oldest sparkling wine, Blanquette de Limoux was first created by Benedictine monks. The best Mauzac, Chardonnay and Chenin grapes are blended and aged in bottle for 12 months to produce complex flavours of peach, green apples and a toasted brioche finish. Ideal as an aperitif or serve with seafood.
  • The oldest sparkling wine, Blanquette de Limoux was first created by Benedictine monks. The best Mauzac, Chardonnay and Chenin grapes are blended and aged in bottle for 12 months to produce complex flavours of peach, green apples and a toasted brioche finish. Ideal as an aperitif or serve with seafood.
  • Wine of France
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Complex flavours of peach, green apples and a toasted brioche finish.

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Sieur d'Arques

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Viviane Gianesini

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Mauzac, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • ­Blanquette is predominantly made from the local grape variety Mauzac blended with Chardonnay and Chenin. The grapes are all hand harvested, only the first top quality pressing is used in this blend. The second fermentation takes place slowly in the bottle then the wine is aged for a minimum of 12 months producing a very aromatic wine.

History

  • In 1531, the Benedictine monks from the Abbey of Saint­ Hilaire were producing a still wine made with Mauzac, the local grape variety, and discovered the 2nd fermentation in bottle and the Blanquette de Limoux, the oldest sparkling wine in the world, was born. Mauzac, the main grape variety of Blanquette is specific to the Limoux area, locally it is known as “Blanquette”, due to a fine white down which forms on its leaves. In the local dialect Langue d'Oc Blanquette means white.

Regional Information

  • The Limoux Vineyard, has a unique micro­climate, which covers 2000 hectares, its located in the South of France in the Pyrenean foothills 20 km from Carcassonne and its famous medieval castle. Extremely strict terroir based selection; state­ of­ the ­art vinification techniques have made Limoux wines one of the most renowned AOC wines in the world.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal as an aperitif or serve with seafood.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • DO NOT STORE AT HIGH TEMPERATURES OR SHAKE THE BOTTLE BEFORE OPENING.Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • VSA,
  • 11300 Limoux,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 73kcal380kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT STORE AT HIGH TEMPERATURES OR SHAKE THE BOTTLE BEFORE OPENING.Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

62 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

We drank the 2016 we bought earlier this year, Wit

4 stars

We drank the 2016 we bought earlier this year, Witt our Sunday afternoon tea and it tasted like champagne - lasting mousse and yeasty aroma followed by zesty elegance on the palate and shirty apricot aftertaste but what do you expect from this genre? We think it it is such good value and adds a zing to a weekly treat.

Much better than Prosecco!

5 stars

I love this Limoux. It's dry and crisp and far better than more expensive Proseccos I have tried. It's from a French wine region that has been making sparkling wine since before Champagne was invented, so let's just say they know what they are doing! I always stock up when it's on offer and it makes a great fizz for celebrations and gifts.

My go to fizz

5 stars

Great wine at a very good price, this is my day to day sparkling wine, as good as a champagne of twice the price. Great complexity and flavour.

Delicious

5 stars

This was absolutely delicious, small bubbles and very smooth.

Far better than Prosecco

5 stars

Lovely wine. Crisp dry bubbly, far better than Prosecco. Even better when on offer. And the Cremant De Limoux Rose is also very good as well

One of the best, instead of champagne!

5 stars

Delicious!

Tesco's best kept secret

5 stars

Excellent and 13%. I buy it online by the case (or 3) Good to buy it online else sometimes the stores run out of stock.

Why drink champagne?

4 stars

In the end of course high quality champagne will always win, but on a price v. value basis this is unbeatable stuff.

Better value than Champagne

4 stars

I've been buying the sparkling Limoux wines for over thirty years since buying a house a house nearby. There are better ones than this Tesco version but this does all that is expected of it. I would like there to be more versions to buy,but this will still suit me with its effervescence and liveliness.We drank some on New Years day and was enjoyed by all. We'll buy more.

A very acceptable alternative to Champagne

5 stars

We used this wine for a wedding anniversary celebration as an aperitif and later with the cake. It was dry, crisp and full of flavour. A number of our guests said how much they'd enjoyed it. We would certainly buy it again.

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Cremant De Limoux Rose Sparkling 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here