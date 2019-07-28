By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Pizza Topping Tomato & Herb 300G

5(1)Write a review
Napolina Pizza Topping Tomato & Herb 300G
£ 1.90
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Pizza Topping Tomato Sauce with Herbs
  • A tomato sauce with herbs for pizza
  • Make your own delicious pizza use Napolina pizza bases
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomato (40%), Water, Tomato Puree (13%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Black Pepper Powder, Herbs (0.1%), Wine Vinegar

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Best before end: See neck of jar

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:203kJ/48kcal
Fat:1.7g
of which Saturates:0.2g
Carbohydrate:6.8g
of which Sugars:3.9g
Fibre:0.5g
Protein:1.2g
Salt:0.88g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ideal

5 stars

Difficult to make well this sauce is ideal

