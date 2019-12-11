By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old El Paso Refried Beans 435G

3.5(3)Write a review
Old El Paso Refried Beans 435G
£ 1.65
£0.38/100g

1/8 of can (54g) contains:
  • Energy195 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0 g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.65 g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360 kJ / 86 kcal

Product Description

  • Refried Beans
  • Old El Paso Beans and Jalapenos add a crunchy texture to your Old El Paso Mexican meal
  • Jalapenos will add a hint of spice that will give your meal a real kick!
  • Why not try Old El Paso Refried beans in your fajita wrap or burrito to add an extra layer of delicious texture to your Mexican meal!
  • Since 1938 Old El Paso™ has been bringing the vibrant flavours of Mexico to your table. A blend of hearty, Mexican style Pinto beans with a hint of onions, our Refried Beans are delicious enjoyed with any Mexican meal. Simply heat, spoon over and tuck in!
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 435g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pinto Beans (60%), Water, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store any remaining product in an airtight container, refrigerate and use within a week.Best before end: see base of can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty can into a pan and stir over a medium heat for about 4-5 minutes until piping hot.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
  • Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • UK.

Net Contents

435g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1/8 of can (54g) contains:%*
Energy 360 kJ / 86 kcal195 kJ / 46 kcal2%
Fat 0.5 g0.3 g<1%
of which saturates 0.0 g0.0 g0%
Carbohydrate 12.2 g6.6 g3%
of which sugars 0.5 g0.3 g<1%
Fibre 5.5 g3.0 g-
Protein 5.3 g2.9 g6%
Salt 1.20 g0.65 g11%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 8 portions---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good choice

4 stars

These aren't as good as real Mexican refried beans (restaurant or homemade) but they are the best widely available tinned version. They work well in burritos and other Mexican dishes.

Poorly labelled and/or poorly described. Which?

1 stars

Product Description Refried Beans "Old El Paso Beans and Jalapenos add a crunchy texture to your Old El Paso Mexican meal" Ingredients: Cooked Pinto Beans (60%), Water, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder er, the description doesn't match the contents, or vice versa! So, would you please correct this, and let us know which is true?

Authentic Mexican flavours

5 stars

It can be hard to find proper Mexican food ingredients in the UK, so I was pleased to find old el paso refried beans at Tesco. These are the same beans I grew up with in Southern California, and are a staple for making any Mexican meal.

