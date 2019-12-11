Old El Paso Refried Beans 435G

Good choice
These aren't as good as real Mexican refried beans (restaurant or homemade) but they are the best widely available tinned version. They work well in burritos and other Mexican dishes.
Poorly labelled and/or poorly described. Which?
Product Description Refried Beans "Old El Paso Beans and Jalapenos add a crunchy texture to your Old El Paso Mexican meal" Ingredients: Cooked Pinto Beans (60%), Water, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder er, the description doesn't match the contents, or vice versa! So, would you please correct this, and let us know which is true?
Authentic Mexican flavours
It can be hard to find proper Mexican food ingredients in the UK, so I was pleased to find old el paso refried beans at Tesco. These are the same beans I grew up with in Southern California, and are a staple for making any Mexican meal.