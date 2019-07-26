Tesco Finest Dessert Semillon 37.5Cl

Extremely sour yet extremely sugary
If you like the tang of lemons and sour apricots drenched in sugar, you might like this. I didn't.
THOROUGHLY RECOMMEND
This is excellent for the price - almost as good as Sauternes which is double the price. And far better than the Bordeaux which is half the price. I'd stick with this for an excellent dessert/cheese wine that's affordable.
Absolutely stunning
Oh my, where to begin. I've always been aware of dessert wine but never felt inclined to part with money - these intense sweet wines in half bottles are usually on the expensive side. Fortuitously, this Tesco dessert Semillon came in a mixed case with some other wine I was more interested in and I decided to serve it after a family Sunday lunch with a delicate berry and meringue nest pudding. It just worked so well and we were all 'umming and 'ahhing. My love of dessert wine has been kindled.
Fantastic value, great wine!
Outstanding value for a dessert wine that punches way above its weight Dried apricot and orange marmalade with a floral background. Nice acidic zip to the finish with very good length Great wine, well done Tesco wine team!
Desert Wine taste
A sweet wine with a fruity taste ideal with desert, cheese or chilled on its own.
A drop of nectar
De Bortoli are the producers of one of Australia's finest sweet wines The Noble One, so when I saw this Dessert Semillon added to the Finest range I just had to buy it. It's certainly sweet but not cloying and as Tesco's description says it's perfect with sweeter puddings. Compare the price with a Sauterne and you realise it's also a bargain. It will keep well if kept in cool conditions so if you have the room buy a dozen!