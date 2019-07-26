By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Dessert Semillon 37.5Cl

Product Description

  • Dessert Semillon. Riverina GI-2015
  • An award winning dessert wine from Australia’s De Bortoli family winery. Picked late on the vine, the grapes’ natural sugars have been allowed to intensify, resulting in a golden hued wine boasting a delicate concentration of citrus, peach and apricot flavours that are both sumptuous and fresh. Fabulous with sweet desserts, but try it with blue cheese for an inspired pairing.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Sweet & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A wine with a great deal of personality, with fresh citrus characters of mandarin, a hint of almond and subtle oak nuances. Sweet with a refreshing acidity.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3.8

ABV

10% vol

Producer

De Bortoli

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Julie Mortlock

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Sweet & fruity

Grape Variety

Sémillon

Vinification Details

  • Harvest began in late March after persistent showers of rain during the summer months provided favourable conditions for botrytis to develop. Extensive botrytis was throughout all selected vineyards and with optimum sweetness levels achieved, harvesting started.

History

  • De Bortoli Wines is a 3rd generation Australian family wine company established by Italian emigrants Vittorio and Giuseppina De Bortoli in 1928. Their son Deen (1936 - 2003) expanded and consolidated the business and now his children have established De Bortoli's reputation for premium wine including icon dessert wine Noble One. Italian family values remain core; there is a culture of hard work, generosity of spirit and of sharing good food, good wine and good times with family and friends.

Regional Information

  • The Riverina region enjoys a warm Mediterranean climate with winter dominant rainfall. Sandy loam soils vary in colour and structure from red sandy earths to brown clay loams. The Bilbul winery in the Riverina is the birthplace of icon dessert wine Noble One, developed by Darren De Bortoli in 1982 which since its release has been awarded 117 trophies and 376 Gold medals. Climatic conditions allow the development of 'noble rot' to occur, providing the opportunity to make complex sweet white wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now, or if carefully stored, for up to 5-6 years from purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • De Bortoli Wines Pty Ltd,
  • De Bortoli Road,
  • Bilbul,
  • NSW 2680,
  • Australia.

Importer address

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy553kJ / 131kcal692kJ / 164kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Extremely sour yet extremely sugary

1 stars

If you like the tang of lemons and sour apricots drenched in sugar, you might like this. I didn't.

THOROUGHLY RECOMMEND

5 stars

This is excellent for the price - almost as good as Sauternes which is double the price. And far better than the Bordeaux which is half the price. I'd stick with this for an excellent dessert/cheese wine that's affordable.

Absolutely stunning

5 stars

Oh my, where to begin. I've always been aware of dessert wine but never felt inclined to part with money - these intense sweet wines in half bottles are usually on the expensive side. Fortuitously, this Tesco dessert Semillon came in a mixed case with some other wine I was more interested in and I decided to serve it after a family Sunday lunch with a delicate berry and meringue nest pudding. It just worked so well and we were all 'umming and 'ahhing. My love of dessert wine has been kindled.

Fantastic value, great wine!

5 stars

Outstanding value for a dessert wine that punches way above its weight Dried apricot and orange marmalade with a floral background. Nice acidic zip to the finish with very good length Great wine, well done Tesco wine team!

Desert Wine taste

4 stars

A sweet wine with a fruity taste ideal with desert, cheese or chilled on its own.

A drop of nectar

4 stars

De Bortoli are the producers of one of Australia's finest sweet wines The Noble One, so when I saw this Dessert Semillon added to the Finest range I just had to buy it. It's certainly sweet but not cloying and as Tesco's description says it's perfect with sweeter puddings. Compare the price with a Sauterne and you realise it's also a bargain. It will keep well if kept in cool conditions so if you have the room buy a dozen!

