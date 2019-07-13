New York Bakery Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 5 Pack

Great for breakfast or a snack 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 13th July 2019 I love these bagels . The taste is delicious. I tend to eat for my breakfast as one is filling but also good for a snack on the go. My children also enjoy the fresh cinnamon taste especially when they are toasted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 3rd July 2019 These bagles are like having apple pie for breakfast. The combination of raisins and cinnamon is delicious. I love the way they have not skimmed down on the ingredients. Each bagel is literally packed and is very filling. It’s a great breakfast for kids as it is healthy but tastes really good. Definitely part of a balanced diet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 4 stars Review from newyorkbakery 2nd July 2019 I bought these to try as i always saw them advertised i wasn't expecting much but these were lovely and tasted great i prefer them toasted with a little butter so this is a new item that will be a regular in my trolley and with different flavours to try which i will look forward to trying they are perfect for a snack with a nice cuppa [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet and Satisfying 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 2nd July 2019 Everything you expect from a new York bagel, tasty and satisfying. Great for those of us with a sweet tooth but looking something substantial. Aromatic and warming cinnamon with sweet and moist raisins, great toasted with butter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 30th June 2019 Bought the cinnamon and raisin bagels and they didn’t disappoint. Nice, fresh and soft. Toasted it with butter and it was amazing. My children had them in their packed lunches and loved them too. Will definitely be buying these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious for breakfast 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 27th June 2019 As a family of bagel lovers, we were very keen to try the cinnamon and raisin bagels as an alternative to the savoury ones we usually eat. The bagels felt fresh when I took them out of the packet and were easy to cut. I toasted them and the delicious smell of cinnamon filled my kitchen. I used butter as a topping which was perfectly adequate as they were already flavoursome without having to add a different topping. The raisins complimented the subtle cinnamon taste beautifully. They made a nice, filling breakfast which kept us satisfied until lunch time, they were a huge hit in our house, even with my rather fussy 10 year old. They made a great alternative breakfast to the cereal and toast which we usually have. I would definitely recommend them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted Great! 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 27th June 2019 I've bought New York Bakery Bagels before but these are definitely my favourite. They're quite chewy and packed with cinnamon flavour with just the right amount of raisins. I toasted them, split them and smothered real butter on them and had them for breakfast and as an afternoon snack. I loved the flavour, they have a quality upmarket taste and are quite filling, lovely with a cup of tea or coffee. I'll definitely be purchasing these again, they're not the cheapest but I think it's worth paying a bit extra for the quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cinnamonny goodness 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 26th June 2019 I don't usually like bagels so decided to try these because I assumed they would be sweeter . Absolutely gorgeous , yummy not too overpowering kick of cinnamon with plump juicy raisins. I actually had this toasted with butter as part of my evening snack and it filled me right up so I had no pangs of cravings for junk food for the rest of the evening ! I will definitely be buying these again for breakfast or even for a slightly less sugar filled dessert . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bagel around! 5 stars Review from newyorkbakery 24th June 2019 This is by far my favourite bagel around. I’ve cut them in half and put them in the toaster. Once they come out, smother them in salted butter and that’s all it needs really. Sooooo tasty! The plain bagels are so boring compared to this once... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]