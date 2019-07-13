By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 5 Pack

4.5(64)Write a review
image 1 of New York Bakery Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy982kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.62g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Raisin and Cinnamon Bagels
  • The Real Deal
  • Deliciously soft & chewy boiled & stone baked bagels
  • 5 tasty bagels
  • Authentic New York style
  • Soft & chewy for an authentic NY taste
  • Low in fat
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Raisins (6%), Sugar, Yeast, Maize, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Cinnamon (Cassia), Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Spice, Malted Barley Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Brown Sugar, Orange Peel, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy 1091kJ982kJ258kcal232kcal
Fat 1.3g1.2g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 49.5g44.6g
(of which sugars) 8.2g7.4g
Fibre 4.1g3.7g
Protein 9.9g8.9g
Salt 0.69g0.62g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)--

64 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great for breakfast or a snack

5 stars

I love these bagels . The taste is delicious. I tend to eat for my breakfast as one is filling but also good for a snack on the go. My children also enjoy the fresh cinnamon taste especially when they are toasted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

These bagles are like having apple pie for breakfast. The combination of raisins and cinnamon is delicious. I love the way they have not skimmed down on the ingredients. Each bagel is literally packed and is very filling. It’s a great breakfast for kids as it is healthy but tastes really good. Definitely part of a balanced diet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

4 stars

I bought these to try as i always saw them advertised i wasn't expecting much but these were lovely and tasted great i prefer them toasted with a little butter so this is a new item that will be a regular in my trolley and with different flavours to try which i will look forward to trying they are perfect for a snack with a nice cuppa [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet and Satisfying

5 stars

Everything you expect from a new York bagel, tasty and satisfying. Great for those of us with a sweet tooth but looking something substantial. Aromatic and warming cinnamon with sweet and moist raisins, great toasted with butter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Bought the cinnamon and raisin bagels and they didn’t disappoint. Nice, fresh and soft. Toasted it with butter and it was amazing. My children had them in their packed lunches and loved them too. Will definitely be buying these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious for breakfast

5 stars

As a family of bagel lovers, we were very keen to try the cinnamon and raisin bagels as an alternative to the savoury ones we usually eat. The bagels felt fresh when I took them out of the packet and were easy to cut. I toasted them and the delicious smell of cinnamon filled my kitchen. I used butter as a topping which was perfectly adequate as they were already flavoursome without having to add a different topping. The raisins complimented the subtle cinnamon taste beautifully. They made a nice, filling breakfast which kept us satisfied until lunch time, they were a huge hit in our house, even with my rather fussy 10 year old. They made a great alternative breakfast to the cereal and toast which we usually have. I would definitely recommend them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted Great!

5 stars

I've bought New York Bakery Bagels before but these are definitely my favourite. They're quite chewy and packed with cinnamon flavour with just the right amount of raisins. I toasted them, split them and smothered real butter on them and had them for breakfast and as an afternoon snack. I loved the flavour, they have a quality upmarket taste and are quite filling, lovely with a cup of tea or coffee. I'll definitely be purchasing these again, they're not the cheapest but I think it's worth paying a bit extra for the quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cinnamonny goodness

5 stars

I don't usually like bagels so decided to try these because I assumed they would be sweeter . Absolutely gorgeous , yummy not too overpowering kick of cinnamon with plump juicy raisins. I actually had this toasted with butter as part of my evening snack and it filled me right up so I had no pangs of cravings for junk food for the rest of the evening ! I will definitely be buying these again for breakfast or even for a slightly less sugar filled dessert . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bagel around!

5 stars

This is by far my favourite bagel around. I’ve cut them in half and put them in the toaster. Once they come out, smother them in salted butter and that’s all it needs really. Sooooo tasty! The plain bagels are so boring compared to this once... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply delicious

5 stars

These bagels are amazing! They smelt so inviting, and every chewy mouthful was delicious. I loved them! I tried them toasted with butter, toasted with peanut butter, toasted with jam, and with banana slices, not toasted. Every single way I tried them was just scrumptious. I've already bought more!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

