Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g

Write a review
Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g
Product Description

  • 3 bars of nuts and dried fruit with a yoghurt flavour coating.
  Find us Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
  • plasticbank.org
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours, or colours, or any preservatives.
  • A few things you might not know about Eat Natural...
  • 10. We only pick the best.
  • We always choose ingredients from growers who think the same way we do... that great taste comes naturally and not from flavourings and additives.
  • Simple…isn't it?
  • Gluten free
  • Ok for Veggies
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Yoghurt Flavour Coating 30% (Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Whey, Sugar, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Apricots 17%, Shredded Coconut 14%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Almonds 10%, Honey 5%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Peanuts, Other Nuts, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this bar.

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g bar
Energy 1985kJ 476kcal993kJ 238kcal
Fat 26.7g13.3g
of which saturates 18.8g9.4g
Carbohydrate 49.7g24.9g
of which sugars 31.2g15.6g
Fibre 5.0g2.5g
Protein 6.6g3.3g
Salt 0.06g0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this bar.

Good as a snack

5 stars

I enjoy eating this bar as a snack sometimes. Its sweet (yoghurt) and slightly chewey (apricot) and tastes really good.

