Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g

Good as a snack
I enjoy eating this bar as a snack sometimes. Its sweet (yoghurt) and slightly chewey (apricot) and tastes really good.
Yoghurt Flavour Coating 30% (Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Whey, Sugar, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Apricots 17%, Shredded Coconut 14%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Almonds 10%, Honey 5%
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.
Made in the UK
Carton. Recyclable
3 x 50g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g bar
|Energy
|1985kJ 476kcal
|993kJ 238kcal
|Fat
|26.7g
|13.3g
|of which saturates
|18.8g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|24.9g
|of which sugars
|31.2g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|6.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.03g
Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this bar.
