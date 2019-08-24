Braeburn Apples Loose Class 1

allways cheack your braeburns
gonna speak my mind on these when you buy Braeburn please tell me what you look for in this apple to make sure it is not an old apple ? this is how I see it when I buy a Braeburn first I feel it, I no sounds like a crush don't it lol,then I look at sed apple really carefully now round the top of this type of apple its usually green and I mean green not I repeat not yellow off stale and tastes fermented affects the taste in a very big way standards too
Lovely sweet crisp apples, great value!
Lovely sweet crisp apples, great value!
2 out of 6 apples were brown inside and inedible.
2 out of 6 apples were brown inside and inedible.