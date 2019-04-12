Pataks 10 Papadums Plain 100G

Pataks plain Pappadums
easy to cook tastes realy good as a snack or with a good curry
Black Gram Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.For best before see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: You can either fry or microwave the pappadums.
For best results, please fry them. Serve while still warm.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Heat 2-4cm of vegetable oil in a frying pan, or use a deep fat fryer set to 180-200°C (to test that the oil is hot enough, add a small piece of pappadum to the oil. If it starts to bubble and expands immediately, then the oil temperature is correct).
2. Fry each pappadum individually for 2-3 seconds. They will expand quickly.
3. Use tongs to turn the pappadum over and then remove from the hot oil allowing the excess oil to drain off.
4. For best results, drain on absorbent kitchen paper. The pappadums will become crisp on cooling.
Made in India. Packed in the EU
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1352kJ / 319kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|Protein
|21.4g
|Salt
|4.6g
