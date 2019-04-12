By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks 10 Papadums Plain 100G

5(1)Write a review
Pataks 10 Papadums Plain 100G
£ 2.30
£23.00/kg

Product Description

  • Plain Cook to Eat Pappadums.
  For recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our pappadums are as light and crunchy as your restaurant favourites. They are perfect for dipping into our chutneys and pickles or just as they are as a snack.
  • Deliciously light and crunchy
  • Cook in seconds
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Black Gram Flour, Salt, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.For best before see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: You can either fry or microwave the pappadums.
For best results, please fry them. Serve while still warm.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Heat 2-4cm of vegetable oil in a frying pan, or use a deep fat fryer set to 180-200°C (to test that the oil is hot enough, add a small piece of pappadum to the oil. If it starts to bubble and expands immediately, then the oil temperature is correct).
2. Fry each pappadum individually for 2-3 seconds. They will expand quickly.
3. Use tongs to turn the pappadum over and then remove from the hot oil allowing the excess oil to drain off.
4. For best results, drain on absorbent kitchen paper. The pappadums will become crisp on cooling.

Produce of

Made in India. Packed in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1352kJ / 319kcal
Fat 1.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 58.1g
of which sugars 3.4g
Fibre 6.2g
Protein 21.4g
Salt 4.6g

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pataks plain Pappadums

5 stars

easy to cook tastes realy good as a snack or with a good curry

