Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G

4(5)
£ 1.00
£0.39/100g
One slice
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1754kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  • Part baked white bread slices with garlic and parsley topping.
  • Cook from frozen 10 mins
  • Crispy baguette
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic And Parsley Topping (30%), Water, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Garlic And Parsley Topping contains: Margarine, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt.

Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Flavouring. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a preheated medium grill for 3 - 5 minutes, turn and grill for a further 1 minute.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray on the top shelf of a preheated oven for 7 - 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (26g)
Energy1754kJ / 420kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat22.9g6.0g
Saturates9.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate44.1g11.5g
Sugars2.2g0.6g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein8.1g2.1g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

5 stars

3 stars

5 stars

The best frozen garlic bread I had had. In fact it’s better the fresh slices. Thick & crunchy with just the right amount of garlic butter. An essential for the freezer.

Not as good as expected

2 stars

Home made better

Very handy

5 stars

Happy with this purchase as it's so convenient to cook one piece or the whole packet. Great to cook one piece when eating soup during winter.

