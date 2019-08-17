Tesco 10 Garlic Bread Slices 260G

This r great love them....
This r great love them....
nice one we had and enjoyed it.
nice one we had and enjoyed it.
The best frozen garlic bread I had had. In fact it
The best frozen garlic bread I had had. In fact it’s better the fresh slices. Thick & crunchy with just the right amount of garlic butter. An essential for the freezer.
Not as good as expected
Home made better
Very handy
Happy with this purchase as it's so convenient to cook one piece or the whole packet. Great to cook one piece when eating soup during winter.