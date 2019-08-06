Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G

This is the first tube of Superglue I've used that
This is the first tube of Superglue I've used that saves waste once opened, due to the effective cap fitting.
ESTABLISHED BRAND
As an Established brand, Loctite are bound to produce a superlative Super Glue, that is why I purchased a tube. Once I started using Loctite Super Glue, I was not disappointed, it does everything, and more, than it says on the tube. Well done Loctite. Also, well done Tesco for having the foresight to stock this product and as usual your fast free delivery system worked, with a delay of one day from the date of the order. THANK YOU.
Good product.
Good product. Fast. Durable. I like this product. Thanks.
Doesn't exactly what it says on the tube!
I bought this for a project I was doing for a client, which involved gluing some decanter lids closed so that they could be dipped in paint. It worked perfectly and didn't get any trouble from it. Perfect product.
good
it works well....and it is so useful...and not expensive... it is cheaper than in the stationary...helps me a lot...
very strong product
very good product. bonds to surface in a few seconds and holds well
Very pleased with my purchase
I have successfully repaired a number of holdhold item over the last month. Very pleased with this product.
It's a glue!
I haven't used this yet, but its sure to do the job I would say.