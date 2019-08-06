By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G

Loctite Liquid Superglue 3G
Product Description

  • Super Glue Universal Instant Strength
  • Extra-strong liquid formula
  • Self-piercing & unique clog-free cap
  • High-performance & instant power
  • Loctite Super Glue provides strong and reliable solutions for your gluing tasks at home. Developed with industrial expertise, Loctite Super Glue is now water and dishwasher resistant, achieves D3 technical standards according to BS EN 204 as it contains Silicotec hydrophobic technology
  • Aircraft manufacturers rely on Loctite products, so can you.
  • Universal instant adhesive
  • Water and dishwasher resistant
  • Strong reliable bond
  • Bonds in seconds
  • For many tasks and materials around the home
  • Solvent free
  • Anti-clog cap
  • Pack size: 3G

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • China, Metal, Rubber, Leather†, Wood, Plastic*, Paper
  • *Except PE/PP. †May damage leather. If in doubt, test on a hidden area before use. Not suitable for bonding glass or synthetic fibres. Do not use in areas of constant immersion or permanent damp. Not suitable for use with items that contain very hot liquids.
  • How to Use it
  • Surfaces to be bonded should be clean, dry and close fitting.
  • 1) Screw closure clockwise to lock, then unscrew cap fully to apply glue.
  • 2) Apply a small amount of adhesive to one surface only.
  • 3) Press the surfaces together and hold until set.
  • 4) Replace cap immediately and store upright in a cool dry place.
  • Bonded skin: In case of bonded skin, peel apart using soap, hot water and a blunt edge e.g. teaspoon handle.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing vapours. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to remove. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Gently wash with plenty of soap and water.

Name and address

Return to

  • Tel: 01606 593933
  • Email: technical.services@henkel.co.uk

Net Contents

3g

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

This is the first tube of Superglue I've used that

5 stars

This is the first tube of Superglue I've used that saves waste once opened, due to the effective cap fitting.

ESTABLISHED BRAND

5 stars

As an Established brand, Loctite are bound to produce a superlative Super Glue, that is why I purchased a tube. Once I started using Loctite Super Glue, I was not disappointed, it does everything, and more, than it says on the tube. Well done Loctite. Also, well done Tesco for having the foresight to stock this product and as usual your fast free delivery system worked, with a delay of one day from the date of the order. THANK YOU.

Good product.

5 stars

Good product. Fast. Durable. I like this product. Thanks.

Doesn't exactly what it says on the tube!

5 stars

I bought this for a project I was doing for a client, which involved gluing some decanter lids closed so that they could be dipped in paint. It worked perfectly and didn't get any trouble from it. Perfect product.

good

5 stars

it works well....and it is so useful...and not expensive... it is cheaper than in the stationary...helps me a lot...

very strong product

4 stars

very good product. bonds to surface in a few seconds and holds well

Very pleased with my purchase

5 stars

I have successfully repaired a number of holdhold item over the last month. Very pleased with this product.

It's a glue!

5 stars

I haven't used this yet, but its sure to do the job I would say.

