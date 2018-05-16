Imodium Capsules 2Mg 6 Pack

- Help relieve your diarrhoea with IMODIUM® Original. These capsules can provide fast diarrhoea relief in one dose, in under one hour. Imodium helps slow down your bowel movements and return them to their normal rhythm. This medication should be taken by over 12 year olds only.
- - IMODIUM® Originals can provide fast diarrhoea relief in under 1 hour, this helps to restore the absorption of fluids into your body.
- - Trusted formula which has proven to provide diarrhoea relief for over 40 years
- - Imodium works by gently slowing your digestion down and returning it to its normal rhythm.
- - Its often better to treat diarrhoea when it first strikes. By treating diarrhoea you can feel better and get on with your day. A consumer survey found 84% of us feel weak and tired when suffering from diarrhoea.* Why leave it untreated when you can relieve diarrhoea, and help reduce the loss of fluids and salts.
- *Imodium Claims Test, February 2011
- - Contains Loperamide
- Can relieve diarrhoea in one dose
Information
Ingredients
Each Capsule contains 2 mg Loperamide Hydrochloride, Also contains Lactose
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: For oral use only
- Short-term diarrhoea:
- Adults and children over 12 years: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, consult your doctor.
- IBS diarrhoea, previously diagnosed by a doctor:
- Adults aged 18 years and over: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, or as previously advised by a doctor, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. You can use this medicine for up to 2 weeks for repeated attacks, but do not take for any one attack lasting longer than 48 hours. If your symptoms change, worsen or are not improved after 2 weeks, consult your doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- Not recommended for children under 12 years.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
Name and address
- 50-100 Holmers Farm Way,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
Return to
- 50-100 Holmers Farm Way,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
6 x Capsules
Safety information
Not recommended for children under 12 years. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020