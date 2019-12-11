By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 4X123g

Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 4X123g
£ 2.00
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • Peaches in Strawberry Flavour Jelly.
  • Fruit Bowls®
  • Share The Sunshine™ Dole Fruit in Jelly makes eating fruit fun and convenient by combining real fruit pieces with tasty fruit jelly.
  • Contains real fruit pieces
  • Fat free
  • Source of vitamin C
  • Pack size: 492g
  • Fat free
  • Source of vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Peach 20%, Sugar, Gelling Agents (Gelan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Color: Carmine

Storage

Best before: see back panel and cup.

Produce of

Manufactured in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Net Contents

4 x 123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 325 kJ/77 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturated0 g
Carbohydrates 18 g
of which sugars 17.6 g
Fibre 1 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt <0.01 g
Vitamin C 35 mg (44%*)
*Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments

