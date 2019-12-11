Dole Peaches In Strawberry Jelly 4X123g

Product Description
- Peaches in Strawberry Flavour Jelly.
- Fruit Bowls®
- Share The Sunshine™ Dole Fruit in Jelly makes eating fruit fun and convenient by combining real fruit pieces with tasty fruit jelly.
- Contains real fruit pieces
- Fat free
- Source of vitamin C
- Pack size: 492g
Water, Peach 20%, Sugar, Gelling Agents (Gelan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Color: Carmine
Best before: see back panel and cup.
Manufactured in Greece
- Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.
- Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- (France).
- www.dole.com
4 x 123g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|325 kJ/77 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturated
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|18 g
|of which sugars
|17.6 g
|Fibre
|1 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|Vitamin C
|35 mg (44%*)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
