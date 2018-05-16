By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vermouth Bianco 1 Litre

image 1 of Tesco Vermouth Bianco 1 Litre
£ 5.85
£4.39/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy290kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Aromatised wine from Italy
  • This classic Vermouth Bianco is fresh, sweet and zesty with lifted herbal aromas and softly spiced notes.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh, sweet and zesty with herbal aromas and softly spiced notes

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

14.7

ABV

14.7% vol

Producer

Tosti

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Light & fruity

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The production of vermouth begins with the base of a neutral grape wine. Additional alcohol and a proprietary mixture of dry ingredients and botanicals, consisting of aromatic herbs, roots, and barks, are then added to the base wine. The finished fortified and aromatized wine is either used as a basis for cocktails or consumed as an aperitif.

History

  • Tosti has been producing still and sparkling wines since 1820. This family-run estate has witnessed seven generations of the Bosca family at the helm of its operations. The family's heritage is made up of culture and traditions which have led to the identification of the best zones and methods for producing grapes. Two hundred years of experience continue to guide the estate in its choices and challenges.

Regional Information

  • The Piedmont region in Northern Italy has been the centre of Vermouth production for centuries due to the fact that the surrounding hills and mountains provide some of the best essential herbs, aromatics and wine required to produce this world famous product.

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once opened, drink within six months.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy580kJ / 138kcal290kJ / 69kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

