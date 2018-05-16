Tesco Vermouth Bianco 1 Litre

- Energy290kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Aromatised wine from Italy
- This classic Vermouth Bianco is fresh, sweet and zesty with lifted herbal aromas and softly spiced notes.
- Pack size: 100cl
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Fresh, sweet and zesty with herbal aromas and softly spiced notes
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
14.7
ABV
14.7% vol
Producer
Tosti
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
2 - Light & fruity
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- The production of vermouth begins with the base of a neutral grape wine. Additional alcohol and a proprietary mixture of dry ingredients and botanicals, consisting of aromatic herbs, roots, and barks, are then added to the base wine. The finished fortified and aromatized wine is either used as a basis for cocktails or consumed as an aperitif.
History
- Tosti has been producing still and sparkling wines since 1820. This family-run estate has witnessed seven generations of the Bosca family at the helm of its operations. The family's heritage is made up of culture and traditions which have led to the identification of the best zones and methods for producing grapes. Two hundred years of experience continue to guide the estate in its choices and challenges.
Regional Information
- The Piedmont region in Northern Italy has been the centre of Vermouth production for centuries due to the fact that the surrounding hills and mountains provide some of the best essential herbs, aromatics and wine required to produce this world famous product.
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once opened, drink within six months.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy
Number of uses
20 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
100cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|580kJ / 138kcal
|290kJ / 69kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
