Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 250Ml

Product Description
- T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo
- Effective treatment for
- Scalp Psoriasis
- Seborrhoeic Dermatitis (dry, itching scalp)
- Dandruff
- Possible side-effects
- This product can have side-effects like all medicines, although these don't affect everyone and are usually mild.
- Effects which may occur very rarely (less than 1 in 10,000):
- Sensitivity to sunlight
- Skin irritation and acne like breakouts
- If you experience any side-effects not included above or are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- What the medicine is for
- Neutrogena® T/Gel® Therapeutic Shampoo is a fragranced medicated shampoo which should be used two or three times a week, for the treatment of itchy, flaky scalp disorders such as dandruff, psoriasis and seborrhoeic dermatitis. Regular use helps control these problems, while leaving your hair shiny and manageable.
- About this medicine
- This product is available in pack sizes of 125 ml and 250 ml.
- This carton was revised January 2010.
- Neutar™ solubilised coal tar extract
- Treats itchy, flaky scalp
- Treats your scalp, cares for your hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
The active ingredient is: Neutar® Solubilised Coal Tar Extract 20 mg/ml, Other ingredients are: Macrogol Lauryl Ether (4), Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate, Cocodiethanolamide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methyl Parahydoxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E216), Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric acid anhydrous, Perfume (contains Esters of Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Benzoate and Butylated Hydroxytoluene (E321)), Sodium Chloride and Purified Water
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight.Do not store above 25°C. Do not use after the expiry date printed on the top of the carton.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use this product
- This product is for cutaneous and external use only. This means it should only be used to treat the skin on your scalp.
- Avoid contact with eyes
- Do not use on inflamed or broken skin
- Applying the Shampoo
- The shampoo should be applied as detailed below. You should then look at the dosing table to find out how often you can use the shampoo.
- 1) Wet hair thoroughly.
- 2) Apply liberal amounts of shampoo and massage into the scalp to form a rich lather.
- 3) Leave the lather on the scalp for several minutes.
- 4) Rinse and repeat the application once more.
- 5) Rinse thoroughly.
- Children under 12 years of age
- Should not be used by children under 12 years of age.
- Adults and children aged 12 years and over
- Age: Adults and children aged 12 years and over
- Dose: Apply the shampoo as described above two or three times a week
- Retain carton for full instructions.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- The shampoo can be used by adults and children aged 12 years and over.
- Before using the shampoo
- This product is suitable for most people. If you are in any doubt about using this product talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Do not use this product
- If you have had a bad reaction to coal tar of any ingredients in this product
- On inflamed or broken skin
- If any of the above applies talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Special Warnings about the product
- Avoid contact with eyes
- Coal tar may cause your skin to react to sunlight after use, so you should avoid direct sunlight immediately after use
- In rare cases, there may be temporary discolouration of blond, bleached or tinted hair
- Pregnancy and Breast-feeding
- Do not use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding unless recommended by your doctor.
- Some of the ingredients can cause problems
- Methyl (E218) and Propyl (E216) parahydroxybenzoate may cause allergic reactions which could be delayed
- Esters of benzoic acid, benzyl benzoate and butylated hydroxytoluene (E321) can mildly irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes.
- Treatment should last about 6 weeks. If there is no improvement after 6 weeks consult your doctor or pharmacist If irritation develops, stop using the shampoo and contact your doctor if necessary
- If anyone has swallowed this product
- If you or your child accidentally swallows T/Gel® Shampoo, contact a doctor or your nearest accident and emergency department (Casualty) taking this pack with you.
Name and address
- Product Licence holder:
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- McNeil Products Limited.,
- Maidenhead,
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- McNeil Products Limited.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
