Tesco Extra Dry Vermouth 1 Litre

Good risotto vermouth
Years ago an Italian cook suggested I use vermouth instead of white wine when making risotto. This is great for making risotto. As for drinking, it's okay and fair value.
Awful
Doesn't taste like real vermouth. Watery. Absolutely horrible dont waste your money.
dry vermouth own lable
this is a very good fortified wine , we enjoy drinking before dinner or after .
Stock
We very much like the vermouth, but - it's very often out of stock - like right now, and has been for about a week. When will you have more ?
Etst
this sparkling wine in my photographic studio as part of my make over pamper sessions. The ladies love it. it is light and sweet just the way they like it. Always gets positive comments. I would recomend it as a great winning alternative to the real thing if you want something
its the best store's own make we have found
we love how you can pick when you want your delivery and so far you have always delivered on time also we like shopping online as we can't always get what we want in store also when having it delivered means we don't have to carry the delivery very far so for as long as I can use the internet I will continue to shop on line.
Tesco dry vermouth
i have been using this product for many years and have found it excellent value for money. The wine is flavoursome and with ice and lemon an excellent aperitif.
Good Alternative
Fancied a Martini based drink and opted for this cheaper and larger version, good value for money and a change from having our normal wine...would buy again......
Cheap & Cheerful
A very good value dry vermouth and we order it regularly
Dry but full of punch.
Excellent to drink cool on its own with a tangy flavour. It is lovely with orange juice. A very versatile drink that can be experimented with to accompany many flavours. I like it with cranberry juice. It is high in alcohol content for a wine so be careful as you go. (13.5.) It beats the competition hands down.