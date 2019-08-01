By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Dry Vermouth 1 Litre

4.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Extra Dry Vermouth 1 Litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Aromatised wine from Italy
  • This classic Vermouth Extra Dry is fresh, crisp and zesty with lifted herbal aromas and softly spiced notes.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A dry wine with strong aromatic herbal flavours and a slight hint of vanilla on the palate. Its intensely aromatic and slightly fruity character make it an ideal aperitif or a perfect basis for cocktails, as recognised by barmen all over the world.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

14.7

ABV

14.7% vol

Producer

Tosti

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

1 - Fresh & crisp

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The production of vermouth begins with the base of a neutral grape wine. Additional alcohol and a proprietary mixture of dry ingredients and botanicals, consisting of aromatic herbs, roots, and barks, are then added to the base wine. The finished fortified and aromatized wine is either used as a basis for cocktails or consumed as an aperitif.

History

  • Tosti has been producing still and sparkling wines since 1820. This family-run estate has witnessed seven generations of the Bosca family at the helm of its operations. The family's heritage is made up of culture and traditions which have led to the identification of the best zones and methods for producing grapes. Two hundred years of experience continue to guide the estate in its choices and challenges.

Regional Information

  • The Piedmont region in Northern Italy has been the centre of Vermouth production for centuries due to the fact that the surrounding hills and mountains provide some of the best essential herbs, aromatics and wine required to produce this world famous product.

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once opened, drink within six months.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy384kJ / 92kcal192kJ / 46kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good risotto vermouth

5 stars

Years ago an Italian cook suggested I use vermouth instead of white wine when making risotto. This is great for making risotto. As for drinking, it's okay and fair value.

Awful

1 stars

Doesn't taste like real vermouth. Watery. Absolutely horrible dont waste your money.

dry vermouth own lable

4 stars

this is a very good fortified wine , we enjoy drinking before dinner or after .

Stock

5 stars

We very much like the vermouth, but - it's very often out of stock - like right now, and has been for about a week. When will you have more ?

Etst

4 stars

this sparkling wine in my photographic studio as part of my make over pamper sessions. The ladies love it. it is light and sweet just the way they like it. Always gets positive comments. I would recomend it as a great winning alternative to the real thing if you want something

its the best store's own make we have found

5 stars

we love how you can pick when you want your delivery and so far you have always delivered on time also we like shopping online as we can't always get what we want in store also when having it delivered means we don't have to carry the delivery very far so for as long as I can use the internet I will continue to shop on line.

Tesco dry vermouth

5 stars

i have been using this product for many years and have found it excellent value for money. The wine is flavoursome and with ice and lemon an excellent aperitif.

Good Alternative

4 stars

Fancied a Martini based drink and opted for this cheaper and larger version, good value for money and a change from having our normal wine...would buy again......

Cheap & Cheerful

4 stars

A very good value dry vermouth and we order it regularly

Dry but full of punch.

5 stars

Excellent to drink cool on its own with a tangy flavour. It is lovely with orange juice. A very versatile drink that can be experimented with to accompany many flavours. I like it with cranberry juice. It is high in alcohol content for a wine so be careful as you go. (13.5.) It beats the competition hands down.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

