Bushmills Whiskey Original 1Ltr
Product Description
- Irish Whiskey
- A special blend of Bushmills single malt whiskey distilled in copper pot stills combined with fine grain whiskey.
- Ireland's oldest whiskey distillery
- Original grant to distil
- Smooth & mellow
- Award winning flavour and quality
- Finest blended
- Triple distilled
- Pack size: 100CL
Information
Alcohol Units
40
ABV
40% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Name and address
- The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
- Bushmills,
- County Antrim.
Return to
- The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
- Bushmills,
- County Antrim.
- www.bushmills.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1000ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.