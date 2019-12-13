Tesco Finest Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham Soup 600G

Funny taste
Too much onion you couldn't taste the the pea and ham. There shouldn't be any onion in this. A lot of ready meals have too much onion must be a cheap filler.
Hearty soup
Great flavour of peas, and welcome morsels of ham every so often - thick and delicious - love it
Love it!!
Absolutely delicious. Both hubby and I loved it. Definitely ordering again.
Disgusting
If I hadn't read the label I would have had no idea what flavour this was! Wont be buying again
Winter warmer!
Delicious, thick and tasty, kept me going till dinner time so filling too!
Have been buying this soup for ages, love the flav
Have been buying this soup for ages, love the flavour, would buy it again.
Poor value for money
No it tasted awful there was 2 tiny pieces of ham in the whole pot would not recommend
No flavor
This has no flavor at all, not even a hint of pea taste. I had two spoonfuls I could not face another if this is their finest I dread to think what their other range would taste like.
delicious, quality product
This is a delicious soup, lovely rich texture, lots of flavour and some nice sized pieces of ham hock. well worth trying. it is good value for the price too not only because of the quality and lovely flavour but because it has two ample servings per pot. A firm favourite.
Strong taste of pea but with no ham flavour.
It tasted strongly of pea ... but no ham taste whatsoever. I ended up adding pre-cooked gammon from a joint in my fridge to provide extra flavour. We won't be buying this again.