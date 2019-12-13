By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham Soup 600G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy827kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with garden peas, Wiltshire cured ham hock and herbs.
  • Sweet British peas and succulent cured ham are a classic flavour pairing. This smooth, comforting soup has been has been finished with Wiltshire cured ham hock and is perfectly seasoned with herbs by our experts.
  • Sweet British peas and succulent cured ham are a classic flavour pairing. This smooth, comforting soup has been has been finished with Wiltshire cured ham hock and is perfectly seasoned with herbs by our experts.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Garden Peas (37%), Ham Stock, Potato, Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock (5%), Onion, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Butter (Milk), Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Mint.

Ham Stock contains: Water, Pork Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Pork Fat, Pork Extract, Onion Concentrate, Thyme Oil, Pimento Oil.

Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock contains: Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy276kJ / 66kcal827kJ / 197kcal
Fat2.2g6.6g
Saturates1.3g3.9g
Carbohydrate6.6g19.8g
Sugars2.4g7.2g
Fibre2.4g7.2g
Protein3.7g11.1g
Salt0.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Funny taste

2 stars

Too much onion you couldn't taste the the pea and ham. There shouldn't be any onion in this. A lot of ready meals have too much onion must be a cheap filler.

Hearty soup

5 stars

Great flavour of peas, and welcome morsels of ham every so often - thick and delicious - love it

Love it!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Both hubby and I loved it. Definitely ordering again.

Disgusting

1 stars

If I hadn't read the label I would have had no idea what flavour this was! Wont be buying again

Winter warmer!

5 stars

Delicious, thick and tasty, kept me going till dinner time so filling too!

Have been buying this soup for ages, love the flav

4 stars

Have been buying this soup for ages, love the flavour, would buy it again.

Poor value for money

1 stars

No it tasted awful there was 2 tiny pieces of ham in the whole pot would not recommend

No flavor

1 stars

This has no flavor at all, not even a hint of pea taste. I had two spoonfuls I could not face another if this is their finest I dread to think what their other range would taste like.

delicious, quality product

5 stars

This is a delicious soup, lovely rich texture, lots of flavour and some nice sized pieces of ham hock. well worth trying. it is good value for the price too not only because of the quality and lovely flavour but because it has two ample servings per pot. A firm favourite.

Strong taste of pea but with no ham flavour.

2 stars

It tasted strongly of pea ... but no ham taste whatsoever. I ended up adding pre-cooked gammon from a joint in my fridge to provide extra flavour. We won't be buying this again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Vine Sun Dried Tomato & Lentil Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Finest Cream Mushroom Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Coconut & Chilli Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Finest Tomato & Balsamic Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here