Tesco Mediterranean Couscous 110G

Is it me?
Nice ... but what’s going on with the calorific values? Pack size 110g Per 100g = 145kcal Per 1/2 pack = 204kcal I’m no mathematical genius....but that’s not right!
All you can taste is tomato! Disappointing.
All you can taste is tomato! Disappointing.
Contains Palm Oil!
I loved this product, tasty and easy to prepare, BUT I've just noticed that it has PALM OIL in it! I won't be buying again I'm afraid.
brilliant in a salad
I absolutely love this cous cous. I make it up then let it cool and add salad and low calorie dressing, sometimes ham and grated cheese or tuna and leave it in the fridge to snack on as a low calorie treat. It stops me opening a packet of crisps!