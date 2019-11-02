By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mediterranean Couscous 110G

2.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Mediterranean Couscous 110G
£ 0.45
£4.10/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy861kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Couscous with tomato, onion and black olives.
  • VIBRANT & TANGY Just add water for fluffy couscous full of flavour
  • VIBRANT & TANGY Just add water for fluffy couscous full of flavour
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder, Dried Tomato, Flavourings (contain Barley), Palm Oil, Sugar, Dried Onion, Dried Black Olives (Black Olive, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)), Salt, Dried Herbs, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (140g)
Energy615kJ / 145kcal861kJ / 204kcal
Fat1.2g1.7g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate26.7g37.4g
Sugars2.4g3.4g
Fibre2.3g3.2g
Protein5.8g8.1g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, 55g of uncooked cous cous typically weighs 140g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Is it me?

3 stars

Nice ... but what’s going on with the calorific values? Pack size 110g Per 100g = 145kcal Per 1/2 pack = 204kcal I’m no mathematical genius....but that’s not right!

All you can taste is tomato! Disappointing.

1 stars

All you can taste is tomato! Disappointing.

Contains Palm Oil!

1 stars

I loved this product, tasty and easy to prepare, BUT I've just noticed that it has PALM OIL in it! I won't be buying again I'm afraid.

brilliant in a salad

5 stars

I absolutely love this cous cous. I make it up then let it cool and add salad and low calorie dressing, sometimes ham and grated cheese or tuna and leave it in the fridge to snack on as a low calorie treat. It stops me opening a packet of crisps!

Usually bought next

Tesco Roasted Vegetable Flavour Couscous 110G

£ 0.45
£4.10/kg

Tesco Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

£ 0.65
£2.60/kg

Tesco Microwave Mexican Inspired Rice 250G

£ 0.65
£0.26/100g

Tesco Lemon & Coriander Cous Cous 110G

£ 0.45
£4.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here