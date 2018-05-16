Airwaves Menthol & Eucalyptus Gum 10 Pieces

Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Menthol and Eucalyptus Flavours.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Sorbitol, Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Mannitol, Gum Base, Glazing Agent Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Thickener Gum Arabic, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Humectant Glycerol, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E141
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Best Before: See Side.
Number of uses
10 Count
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- @www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|591 kJ/ 142 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|(Of which Saturates
|0 g)
|Carbohydrate
|59.1 g
|(Of which: Sugars
|0 g
|Polyols
|59.1 g)
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
