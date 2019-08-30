Tesco Shake To Salt Crisps 6X24g

Better than walkers in taste and value
Better than walkers in taste and value
I purchased 2x6 packs of these crisps on my delive
I purchased 2x6 packs of these crisps on my delivery order. We used them over 2 weeks & every single bag, contained only small pieces, not one normal size this was not due to being damaged in transit as the outer bags were perfect & not crushed at all. Very poor. Mrs J Ingman
Been very hard recently and some crisps have black
Been very hard recently and some crisps have black edges. Not as good as they were.
No added salt crisps
Misleading name as the packets do no include salt sachets
Crisps matter
These own label crisps are good value compared with a brand ed alternative. BUT they are usually broken with the packet containing 60% crisp shards to 40% whole crisps compared with the almost 100% complete crisp but dearer branded alternative. Is there industrial sabotage afoot ? Who knows but as they say: "you pays your money and you takes your choice".
Great Crisps
I love these crisps, better tasting then the leading brands. The only problem I have with these crisps is that I eat to many.
controlling salt
perfect for low salt diets and for little ones, good flavour and cheaper than the alternative.
so so
thought I would give a try tasted fishy not keen.
Great taste and value!!
Glad I changed from Salt n Shake
Just like the well known brand
Great crisps, good price and taste the same so what more could you ask for. Give them a try.