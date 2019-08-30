By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shake To Salt Crisps 6X24g

3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Shake To Salt Crisps 6X24g
£ 0.77
£0.54/100g
Each bag
  • Energy537kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2238kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Bags of potato crisps, each with a sachet of salt.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes then slice and fry them just the right crunch. Finally, in every pack, they add a little blue sachet of salt, so you can season and shake for the perfect taste.
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Sachet Of Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add as little or as much of the salt as you like and give the bag a shake.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 24g e (144g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (24g)
Energy2238kJ / 537kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Fat32.8g7.9g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.4g12.6g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre2.9g0.7g
Protein6.6g1.6g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

    Ingredients

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than walkers in taste and value

5 stars

Better than walkers in taste and value

I purchased 2x6 packs of these crisps on my delive

1 stars

I purchased 2x6 packs of these crisps on my delivery order. We used them over 2 weeks & every single bag, contained only small pieces, not one normal size this was not due to being damaged in transit as the outer bags were perfect & not crushed at all. Very poor. Mrs J Ingman

Been very hard recently and some crisps have black

3 stars

Been very hard recently and some crisps have black edges. Not as good as they were.

No added salt crisps

1 stars

Misleading name as the packets do no include salt sachets

Crisps matter

3 stars

These own label crisps are good value compared with a brand ed alternative. BUT they are usually broken with the packet containing 60% crisp shards to 40% whole crisps compared with the almost 100% complete crisp but dearer branded alternative. Is there industrial sabotage afoot ? Who knows but as they say: "you pays your money and you takes your choice".

Great Crisps

5 stars

I love these crisps, better tasting then the leading brands. The only problem I have with these crisps is that I eat to many.

controlling salt

5 stars

perfect for low salt diets and for little ones, good flavour and cheaper than the alternative.

so so

3 stars

thought I would give a try tasted fishy not keen.

Great taste and value!!

5 stars

Glad I changed from Salt n Shake

Just like the well known brand

5 stars

Great crisps, good price and taste the same so what more could you ask for. Give them a try.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

