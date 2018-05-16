Kingsmill Pancakes 6 Pack
Product Description
- 6 Scotch Pancakes
- Kingsmill's bakers use flour from our own mills to bring you deliciously soft, great-tasting bakery every day.
- Soft, light and fluffy, our pancakes are deliciously tempting and ready to enjoy.
- Wonderfully light & soft
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - SKA D
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower in varying proportions), Vegetarian Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents: E450, Potassium Carbonates, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Heating Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Toast or grill until golden brown.
Recycling info
Base. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x Pancakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pancake
|%RI+ Per Pancake
|Energy
|1138kJ
|319kJ
|4%
|-
|269kcal
|75kcal
|4%
|Fat
|4.7g
|1.3g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|50.0g
|14.0g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|22.5g
|6.3g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.35g
|6%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|+RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
