By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kingsmill Pancakes 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kingsmill Pancakes 6 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.13/each

New

Each pancake contains
  • Energy319kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.4g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1138kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Scotch Pancakes
  • @ You'll find us online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
  • Follow us on Twitter! @KingsmillCare
  • Kingsmill's bakers use flour from our own mills to bring you deliciously soft, great-tasting bakery every day.
  • Soft, light and fluffy, our pancakes are deliciously tempting and ready to enjoy.
  • Wonderfully light & soft
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA D

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower in varying proportions), Vegetarian Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents: E450, Potassium Carbonates, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Heating Instructions: Toasting me is easy. Toast or grill until golden brown.

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Or:
  • Allied Bakeries Ireland,

Return to

  • Something to tell us? Call Customer Care for free on 0800 197 0110, anytime between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday. For ROI, call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Or:
  • Allied Bakeries Ireland,
  • Dept AA931,
  • PO Box 4212,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

6 x Pancakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pancake%RI+ Per Pancake
Energy 1138kJ319kJ4%
-269kcal75kcal4%
Fat 4.7g1.3g2%
of which: saturates 0.7g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 50.0g14.0g5%
of which: sugars 22.5g6.3g7%
Fibre 1.5g0.4g
Protein 6.0g1.7g3%
Salt 1.25g0.35g6%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
+RI = Reference Intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.18/each

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.12/each

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.12/each

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here