Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

Great product
Great product that lasts for ages after opening
Keeps really fresh in fridge
Good quality. Delicious on breakfast cereals.hot chocolate. And a good cup of tea.
Doesn't last as long as it says!
Three times in a row now, we have opened the milk 4 or 5 days before it's expiry date, and it has already completed curdled and gone off :(
As good as the main brand.
great to keep good taste lovely to drink
very good if you are not going to open for a while. Rich taste slightly sweet ideal for cereal for children. very good I buy often.
It's milk, it's cold, wet and creamy - what else do you need to know. To be honest this milk is fine for tea and cereal, but if you want to treat yourself, get yourself the more expensive filtered milk, especially for cereal. It tastes far better.
A great choice for student households
I bought this product because I had run out of milk. I like this milk because it is filtered, so it lasts much longer than usual and doesn’t smell as much when it does turn, so more bearable in fridge-sharing households, I’d imagine.