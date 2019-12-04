By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre
£ 1.35
£0.68/litre

Offer

Per 200ml
  • Energy387kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 194kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised filtered semi-skimmed milk.
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy194kJ / 46kcal387kJ / 92kcal
Fat1.6g3.2g
Saturates1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Great product that lasts for ages after opening

Keeps really fresh in fridge

5 stars

Good quality. Delicious on breakfast cereals.hot chocolate. And a good cup of tea.

Doesn't last as long as it says!

2 stars

Three times in a row now, we have opened the milk 4 or 5 days before it's expiry date, and it has already completed curdled and gone off :(

But it

5 stars

As good as the main brand.

great to keep good taste lovely to drink

5 stars

very good if you are not going to open for a while. Rich taste slightly sweet ideal for cereal for children. very good I buy often.

They asked me to write a review....

3 stars

It's milk, it's cold, wet and creamy - what else do you need to know. To be honest this milk is fine for tea and cereal, but if you want to treat yourself, get yourself the more expensive filtered milk, especially for cereal. It tastes far better.

A great choice for student households

4 stars

I bought this product because I had run out of milk. I like this milk because it is filtered, so it lasts much longer than usual and doesn’t smell as much when it does turn, so more bearable in fridge-sharing households, I’d imagine.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Filtered Whole Milk 2 Litre

£ 1.35
£0.68/litre

Offer

Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable 500G

£ 3.75
£7.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here