Counter Lamb Shoulder Loose

3.5(8)Write a review
£ 15.86
£8.35/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 780kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb Shoulder
Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy780kJ / 188kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat14.6g0g
Saturates6.8g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.1g0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely piece of lamb

5 stars

Tasty piece of lamb. Highly recommend. I cooked it covered in foil, initially full blast then immediately turned down low for about 4 hours. (Jamie Oliver) Super tender, fall off the bone and lovely flavour. Hot or cold. Even better it was half price when I bought it!

Recommend it

4 stars

Good quality and value for money

more meat than bone

2 stars

Although it cooked well and was tasty the way the shoulder had been cut, there was more bone than meat. being an oldie,I am used to meat not b0ne,where are the shoulder cuts of blade, there used to be better value. disappointing when buying for one.

Unhappy Bunny!

1 stars

Really fed up, have ordered this twice and been given a prepacked leg!!!! There is no way I can enter no subs??

very very good value ...serves up to 6 easily ...

5 stars

very very good value ...serves up to 6 easily ...just give the bit of fat to the birds they love it..support British farmers...

I cooked it low and slow and found it was good qua

5 stars

I cooked it low and slow and found it was good quality lovely flavour and great hot or cold

Excellent quality. The best lamb we have had for

5 stars

Excellent quality. The best lamb we have had for some time. Tender melt in the mouth Lamb. I cooked it slow, 5 In a gas oven for 4 hours.,Excellent XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Thanks TESCO

Short dated product ignored when informed Tesco

1 stars

Last time I bought this product it only had 1 days life on it I told Tesco about this and was completely ignored. Sound like they were just gwtting rid of closed dated products.

