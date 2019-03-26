By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Chicken & Vegetable Soup 400G

5(6)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.19/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy421kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken and vegetable soup.
  • HEARTY & SAVOURY Made with tender British chicken and chunky chopped fresh root vegetables
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Vegetables (32%), Chicken (12%), Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsley, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Leek Powder, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Sage Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Sage, Spinach Powder, Parsley Extract, Flavourings, Rosemary Extract.

Vegetables in varying proportions: Potato, Carrot, Onion, Garden Peas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins, 900W 3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W/900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy211kJ / 50kcal421kJ / 100kcal
Fat0.9g1.8g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate5.6g11.2g
Sugars1.8g3.6g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein4.5g9.0g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes like home made

5 stars

What a star this soup is. A fantastic mixture of good sized chicken pieces, chunky potato, all served in a soup base with a distinct leek flavour. Plenty of small vegetables for those seeking their five a day, and the scent of it when being warmed is divine. This soup tastes as good as home made and better than the expensive designer variety (you know which one I am talking about).

Love it

5 stars

Amazing tasting soup, I've re-stocked waiting for the zombie apocalypse.

good portions

5 stars

I have been testing different brands of this product and some of the well known brands are horrid. This product ranks high against well known brands for sure, without doubt in taste and portions. I recommend this product.

Tasty!!

5 stars

I brought this and loved It chunky veg and great taste well worth the money

Good product

5 stars

Always but the full range id these soups - absolutely lovely and value for money beats the branded version according to my husband would recommend.

Tastes nice

4 stars

Tadtes just like the big brand

