Tidmans Natural Rock Salt 500G

Product Description
- Natural Rock Salt
- Coarse crystals ideal for salt grinders.
- Rock Salt is extracted from ancient rock deposits.
- It is a natural seasoning containing important minerals essential for a healthy diet
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Rock Salt containing Anti-Caking Agent E535 and E500
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try:
- Rubbing into meat, chicken and potatoes for a crispy crackling and skin.
- As a topping on Italian focaccia bread.
- Sprinkling over roast potatoes and chips.
- Pickling vegetables to enhance flavour.
- In baking bread for a golden crust.
- Adding to soups, casseroles and stocks for a special flavour.
- Baking fish in salt for succulence.
- In marinades, dressings and chutneys.
Name and address
- The Maldon Crystal Salt Company Limited,
- Maldon,
- Essex,
- England.
Return to
- The Maldon Crystal Salt Company Limited,
- Maldon,
- Essex,
- England.
- www.maldonsalt.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019