Geo Organics Atlantic Sea Salt 250G

2.5(3)Write a review
Geo Organics Atlantic Sea Salt 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Atlantic Sea Salt
  • This Sea Salt is traditionally harvested by hand from the Atlantic shores of Portugal and uses the same technique that the Romans used there centuries before. The salt crystals maintain the same form that nature gave them.
  • The Environment
  • This salt is raked by hand from coastal sea pans.
  • This harvesting does not involve the use of any vehicles for extraction and therefore minimises the cost to the environment. Drying occurs by the natural use of sun and wind and does not use any chemical process.
  • The sustainability of this resource has been managed for hundreds of years and continues to be harvested without the depletion of this natural asset.
  • "The Geo Organics range also includes Finely Ground Sea Salt 500g, and Geo Organics Atlantic Sea Salt for Bathing with Organic Aloe Vera 250g"
  • These crystals retain some natural humidity.
  • Organically approved
  • Traditionally harvested sea salt crystals
  • Lots of flavour-take less salt
  • Free from anti-caking agents
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Contains: Magnesium 1.4%, Calcium 0.3%, Potassium 0.3%

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Produced for:

  • Produced for:
  • Venture Foods UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 29,
  • Shrewsbury,
  • SY1 1XU.

Return to

  • Venture Foods UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 29,
  • Shrewsbury,
  • SY1 1XU.
  • www.seriousorganic.co.uk
  • www.venturefoods.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

A great product, produced the old-fashioned way.

5 stars

Tastes fine, dissolves in cooking, is good in a grinder and is a great price. This salt is harvested traditionally by hand, without the use of chemicals or vehicles. This is the # 1 reason I buy it. Love the way it is produced. I do not find the humidity a drawback.

Far too wet for a grinder, It just sticks and is u

1 stars

Far too wet for a grinder, It just sticks and is useless

the grains are far to hard and large only use this

1 stars

the grains are far to hard and large only use this if going through a grinder

