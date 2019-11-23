Geo Organics Atlantic Sea Salt 250G

A great product, produced the old-fashioned way.
Tastes fine, dissolves in cooking, is good in a grinder and is a great price. This salt is harvested traditionally by hand, without the use of chemicals or vehicles. This is the # 1 reason I buy it. Love the way it is produced. I do not find the humidity a drawback.
Far too wet for a grinder, It just sticks and is useless
the grains are far to hard and large only use this if going through a grinder