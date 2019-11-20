Schwartz Authentic Lamb Casserole Mix 35G

Too salty
This was extremely salty. Almost inedible. Saved by a couple of raw potatoes to absorb some of the salt. Still far too salty for our taste.
Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Flavourings, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (4%), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rosemary (3%), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Mint, Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 15.8%
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
4 Servings
35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1262kJ
|1049kJ
|-
|298kcal
|251kcal
|13%
|Fat
|0.9g
|12.0g
|17%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|4.3g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|10.4g
|4%
|of which sugars
|6.5g
|5.2g
|6%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.2g
|Protein
|9.9g
|24.2g
|48%
|Salt
|14.63g
|1.50g
|25%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
