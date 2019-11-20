By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Authentic Lamb Casserole Mix 35G

2(1)Write a review
£ 0.85
£2.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A delicious recipe mix with aromatic garlic, rosemary and mint for a rich and tender hearty casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 2 hours 10 minutes
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • Suitable for slow cookers
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Flavourings, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (4%), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Rosemary (3%), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Mint, Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 15.8%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1262kJ1049kJ
-298kcal251kcal13%
Fat0.9g12.0g17%
of which saturates0.2g4.3g22%
Carbohydrate60.7g10.4g4%
of which sugars6.5g5.2g6%
Fibre3.5g2.2g
Protein9.9g24.2g48%
Salt14.63g1.50g25%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Too salty

2 stars

This was extremely salty. Almost inedible. Saved by a couple of raw potatoes to absorb some of the salt. Still far too salty for our taste.

