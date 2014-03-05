Haliborange Effervescent Vitamin C Orange Tablets
Product Description
- Haliborange Effervescent Vitamin C 1000mg 20 Tablets with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- Haliborange Vitamin C Effervescent Tablets are free from artificial preservatives and colours. They are also suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
- Vitamin C:
- -Contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- -Contributes to normal function of the nervous system
- -Contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- For generations Haliborange has been a delicious way of adding to the body's supply of Vitamin C effectively and easily. Bursting with the flavour of sunshine orange, Haliborange effervescent Vitamin C drink is a delicious way of providing the body with a daily contribution towards the normal function of the immune system.
- Orange Flavour
- They are also suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Ingredients
Sucrose, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Flavour, Orange (3%), Colours: Beetroot Powder Prep. (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid), Riboflavin Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sweeteners: Sodium Cyclamate, Sodium Saccharin, Maltodextrin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number Please See Bottom of Tube.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Dosage
- Adults and children over 12 years of age, take one tablet dissolved in a glass of water. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Check seal is intact before first use.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Hedon Road,
- Hull,
- HU9 5NJ.
Return to
- www.haliborange.com
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|%NRV
|Vitamin C
|1000mg
|1250
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NRV = RDA
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Check seal is intact before first use. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
