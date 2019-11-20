By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comptons Gravy Salt 128G

Comptons Gravy Salt 128G
£ 0.60
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Gravy Salt
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Cornflour, Caramel

Storage

Once the pack has been opened crumble up the Gravy Salt and store in an airtight container. Should the Gravy Salt happen to go hard you can place it in a microwaveable container and heat for 10-5 seconds at 750W. Allow the block to cool slightly then crumble into and airtight container - this will not affect the quality or shelf life of the product.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:- Suggested recipe for 200ml of delicious Comptons Gravy
  • 1. In a cup blend a heaped dessertspoonful of Cornflour with a little cold water & mix until smooth.
  • 2. In a separate cup put 2.5g, roughly a level teaspoon of Comptons Gravy Salt, add 100ml of hot water, and stir until dissolved.
  • 3. Pour 100ml of meat juice (any roast meat juice can be used) from the roasting tin, or vegetable stock, into a saucepan.
  • 4. Add the dissolved 100ml of Comptons Gravy Salt to the cup of blended cornflour & water pour into the saucepan of meat juice/vegetable stock and bring to the boil & simmer for a couple of minutes, until the gravy thickens then remove from the heat.
  • 5. You can add more or less dissolved Comptons Gravy Salt according to your taste.

Name and address

  • Teasdales Confectionary Ltd.,
  • 51 Walkmill Crescent,
  • Carlisle,
  • CA1 2WF.

Net Contents

128g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2.5g serving
Energy 312kJ/70kcal7.8kJ/1.75kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 15.6g0.4g
of which sugars 0.3g0g
Protein 2.5g0g
Salt 80.2g2g

Using Product Information

