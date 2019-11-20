Comptons Gravy Salt 128G

Product Description
- Gravy Salt
- Pack size: 128g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Cornflour, Caramel
Storage
Once the pack has been opened crumble up the Gravy Salt and store in an airtight container. Should the Gravy Salt happen to go hard you can place it in a microwaveable container and heat for 10-5 seconds at 750W. Allow the block to cool slightly then crumble into and airtight container - this will not affect the quality or shelf life of the product.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:- Suggested recipe for 200ml of delicious Comptons Gravy
- 1. In a cup blend a heaped dessertspoonful of Cornflour with a little cold water & mix until smooth.
- 2. In a separate cup put 2.5g, roughly a level teaspoon of Comptons Gravy Salt, add 100ml of hot water, and stir until dissolved.
- 3. Pour 100ml of meat juice (any roast meat juice can be used) from the roasting tin, or vegetable stock, into a saucepan.
- 4. Add the dissolved 100ml of Comptons Gravy Salt to the cup of blended cornflour & water pour into the saucepan of meat juice/vegetable stock and bring to the boil & simmer for a couple of minutes, until the gravy thickens then remove from the heat.
- 5. You can add more or less dissolved Comptons Gravy Salt according to your taste.
Name and address
- Teasdales Confectionary Ltd.,
- 51 Walkmill Crescent,
- Carlisle,
- CA1 2WF.
Net Contents
128g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2.5g serving
|Energy
|312kJ/70kcal
|7.8kJ/1.75kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0g
|Salt
|80.2g
|2g
