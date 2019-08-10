By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Pilau Rice 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Indian Pilau Rice 270G
£ 1.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1818kJ 431kcal
    22%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice with spices.
  • A taste of India Infused with cumin seeds and cardamom pods
  • A taste of India Infused with cumin seeds and cardamom pods
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-15 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 2 mins / 1 min 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (270g)
Energy674kJ / 160kcal1818kJ / 431kcal
Fat3.4g9.2g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate28.8g77.8g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre1.1g3.0g
Protein2.9g7.8g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

Tesco Naan Breads 320G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Offer

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Peshwari Naan Breads 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here