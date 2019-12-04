By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Medium Grated Cheddar 250G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco British Medium Grated Cheddar 250G
£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723kJ / 415kcal

Product Description

  • Grated medium Cheddar cheese.
  • 100% British Milk Hand selected cheese for a mellow taste
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

250g e;150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1723kJ / 415kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.2g10.3g
Saturates21.3g6.4g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Its changed

1 stars

I have been buying this every week for years. Then the last lot I have had tastes awful, a really strong like its off taste :(

