Tesco Buttery Spread 1Kg

slides off the knife
ok taste (its not butter) but it just slides off the knife and onto the worktop or the floor as its too oily. So after a couple of months of blaming the fridge and even the knives, I won't be buying it again.
nice on toast
we liked it
It's slimy and difficult to get out of the tub
This tastes rancid. Awful!!!
A Marg By Any Other Name is Still A Marg..
Hands up those of us (who admit to being) old enough to remember the "Stork Margerine or Butter?" ads? Every one with a taste bud knew the difference... Much the same with Tesco Buttery Spread. I picked this up in error. This tastes nothing like butter, it does taste totally like margarine.It is very light, and does spread straight from the fridge. Thats all I can say for it. If you like marg, you will like this. If you like butter or Clover, you will not like this. I am hoping that I can use it for baking, so that it is not a total waste of money...
Good for buttering your work surfaces!
For the last few months we tried the latest Tesco own brand Buttery Spread. We were very happy with their previous own brand spread but the current one is not practical for every day use. The spread is too oily as soon as it is in room temperature and falls off the knife. We keep the spread in the Fridge at 2 degrees C and spread as quick as us practical. I thought it was just me, but the whole family are finding it a pain to transfer from container to knife and then onto bread. The only solution seems to be to cool the knife in the fridge, which is a pain. It's like a slap-stick comedy program using this spread. Sorry Tesco's I'll have to move on from this spread. Please bring back the previous spread we all loved it.