Tesco Buttery Spread 1Kg
£ 1.60
£1.60/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy170kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat spread (45%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and buttermilk (3.5%).
  • MADE WITH BUTTERMILK Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk) (3.5%), Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vitamin E, Colour (Beta Carotene), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1702kJ / 414kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat45.4g4.5g
Saturates10.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt1.3g0.1g
Vitamin E20.0mg (167%NRV)2.0mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

slides off the knife

1 stars

ok taste (its not butter) but it just slides off the knife and onto the worktop or the floor as its too oily. So after a couple of months of blaming the fridge and even the knives, I won't be buying it again.

nice on toast

4 stars

we liked it

It's slimy and difficult to get out of the tub

2 stars

It's slimy and difficult to get out of the tub

This tastes rancid. Awful!!!

1 stars

This tastes rancid. Awful!!!

A Marg By Any Other Name is Still A Marg..

2 stars

Hands up those of us (who admit to being) old enough to remember the "Stork Margerine or Butter?" ads? Every one with a taste bud knew the difference... Much the same with Tesco Buttery Spread. I picked this up in error. This tastes nothing like butter, it does taste totally like margarine.It is very light, and does spread straight from the fridge. Thats all I can say for it. If you like marg, you will like this. If you like butter or Clover, you will not like this. I am hoping that I can use it for baking, so that it is not a total waste of money...

Good for buttering your work surfaces!

2 stars

For the last few months we tried the latest Tesco own brand Buttery Spread. We were very happy with their previous own brand spread but the current one is not practical for every day use. The spread is too oily as soon as it is in room temperature and falls off the knife. We keep the spread in the Fridge at 2 degrees C and spread as quick as us practical. I thought it was just me, but the whole family are finding it a pain to transfer from container to knife and then onto bread. The only solution seems to be to cool the knife in the fridge, which is a pain. It's like a slap-stick comedy program using this spread. Sorry Tesco's I'll have to move on from this spread. Please bring back the previous spread we all loved it.

