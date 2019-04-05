Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 3 X 100G

not much flavour in the strawberry.
Very poor fruit layer spoils it
Sadly, this is the worst of all the own brand cheesecakes we've tried. The strawberry is just a pureed fruit mush, almost a sauce consistency. The cream cheese layer is tasteless; the biscuit base almost saves it. The fruit layer is more of a disaapointment than you could imagine it could be. At full price, it is much worse than other supermarkets' value offering
toffee cheese cake yum
Bring back toffee cheesecake other shops do not taste as nice. pleeeease.