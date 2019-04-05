By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 3 X 100G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Cheesecake 3 X 100G
£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

Offer

One pot
  • Energy1039kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars19.2g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuit crumb topped with cheesecake filling and strawberry compote.
  • Creamy & Sweet Digestive biscuit crumb layered with a sweet strawberry compote
  Pack size: 300g
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cheesecake Filling (49%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Strawberry Compote (30%) [Strawberry, Water, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)], Digestive Biscuit Crumb Base (21%) [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)].

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 100g e (300g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy1039kJ / 248kcal1039kJ / 248kcal
Fat11.7g11.7g
Saturates5.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate32.2g32.2g
Sugars19.2g19.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

not much flavour in the strawberry.

3 stars

not much flavour in the strawberry.

Very poor fruit layer spoils it

2 stars

Sadly, this is the worst of all the own brand cheesecakes we've tried. The strawberry is just a pureed fruit mush, almost a sauce consistency. The cream cheese layer is tasteless; the biscuit base almost saves it. The fruit layer is more of a disaapointment than you could imagine it could be. At full price, it is much worse than other supermarkets' value offering

toffee cheese cake yum

5 stars

Bring back toffee cheesecake other shops do not taste as nice. pleeeease.

