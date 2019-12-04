Tesco Organic Skimmed Milk 568Ml/1 Pint

- Energy315kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 157kJ / 37kcal
Product Description
- Organic pasteurised skimmed milk.
- We partner with carefully selected British farms, where cows are free to graze on grass rich pastures, rooted in organic certified soils and untreated with any pesticides. The farmers we work with are organic certified and take pride in the quality of milk they produced and great care of their dairy herds.
- Organic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 568ml
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Approx. 2 Servings
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
568ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|157kJ / 37kcal
|315kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|3.6g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
