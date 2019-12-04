By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fragata Olives Stuffed With Garlic 200G

Fragata Olives Stuffed With Garlic 200G
£ 0.90
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Stoneless Green Manzanilla Olives Filled with Garlic Puree in Brine
  • Extra large
  • Olives from Spain
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olives, Garlic Puree (4%) (Garlic, Water, Thickener (Sodium Alginate)), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate.Consume within 15 days and by date shown. For best before end: see can end.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  • May contain stones.

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Drained weight

85g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 633 kJ / 154 kcal
Fat 16g
of which saturates 3g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 3.5g

Safety information

May contain stones.

Fabulous

5 stars

One word - perfect!

The best olives ever

5 stars

They are the nicest olives I have ever had. So tasty! Love them

A Lovely Meaty Olive!!!!

5 stars

Lovely flavour & texture... almost meaty... great for a snack straight out of the tin. Top Stuff!!!

