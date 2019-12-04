Fragata Olives Stuffed With Garlic 200G

Fabulous
One word - perfect!
The best olives ever
They are the nicest olives I have ever had. So tasty! Love them
A Lovely Meaty Olive!!!!
Lovely flavour & texture... almost meaty... great for a snack straight out of the tin. Top Stuff!!!
Water, Olives, Garlic Puree (4%) (Garlic, Water, Thickener (Sodium Alginate)), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring
Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate.Consume within 15 days and by date shown. For best before end: see can end.
Product of Spain
85g
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|633 kJ / 154 kcal
|Fat
|16g
|of which saturates
|3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|3.5g
May contain stones.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
One word - perfect!
They are the nicest olives I have ever had. So tasty! Love them
Lovely flavour & texture... almost meaty... great for a snack straight out of the tin. Top Stuff!!!