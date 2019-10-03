By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Pack Happy Birthday Balloons Age 7

Write a review
Tesco 10 Pack Happy Birthday Balloons Age 7
£ 1.25
£0.13/each

Offer

  • - Assorted colours
  • - 10 Pack
  • - Material: Latex
  • Add some colour to your celebration with these 7th Birthday balloons.

Warnings

  • Warning! Made of natural rubber latex. Choking hazard - children under 8 years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Do not inflate with helium. Always use a balloon pump to inflate.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars



Buy different ones!

2 stars

They are small and fragile... about 2 burst when initially blown up, and the rest burst pretty quickly after. Wish we'd just bought more star balloons - much larger and robust

