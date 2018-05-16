By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kedem Concord Grape Juice 650Ml
£ 2.70
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Grape Juice
  • 100% pure
  • Contains 100% juice
  • Made with concord grapes
  • Rich in antioxidants & flavonoids
  • No sugar, coloring or flavouring added
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 650ml
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Grape Juice, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Potassium Metabisulfite added to enhance freshness

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Number of uses

Serving Size 8 fl oz (240mL); Servings Per Container About 3

Name and address

  • Kedem Food Products,
  • Marlboro,
  • NY 12542,
  • USA.

Return to

  • www.kedem.com

Net Contents

650ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving% Daily Value*
Calories140
Total Fat 0g0%
Saturated Fat 0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol 0mg0%
Sodium 15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate 34g11%
Sugars 34g
Protein <1g
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet--

