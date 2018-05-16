By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kedem Natural Grape Juice 650Ml

Kedem Natural Grape Juice 650Ml
£ 2.70
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Grape Juice Natural
  • 100% pure
  • Contains 100% juice
  • No colouring or flavouring added
  • Kosher for Passover
  • Pack size: 650ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Grape Juice, Preservative - Potassium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after openingBest if consumed within 7-10 days after opening. Best before date is printed on the bottle/lid.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Name and address

  • Kedem Food Products,
  • Marlboro,
  • NY 12542,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe, Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.
  • www.KedemEurope.com
  • www.kedem.com

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 209 kJ
-50 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 17g
of which sugars 17g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

