Loyd Grossman Balti Sauce 350G

Superb!
This is one of my favorites as its flavourful and not too hot: one other review says not spicy enough, well that's a Balti, if you want spicy try Tikka Masala or Rogan Josh, both are on my list of favourites. Don't rubbish a good curry if you don't know what you are talking about.
Amazing
I love curry. It’s not spicy and the children can eat it too
Avoid
Not a lot of flavour .No chilli heat . Very weak and bland . Invest in spices and make your own for pennies compared to this watery offering . Avoid . In my opinion .