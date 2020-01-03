By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Tikka Masala Sauce 350G

Loyd Grossman Tikka Masala Sauce 350G
£ 2.10
£0.60/100g
  • Pack size: 350G

Delicious

Thought I would try this because I like some of the other sauces he does.. So Glad I Did! It’s was SO delicious! My partner isn’t a curry kind of guy but even he loves the taste! Would highly recommend!! It’s not very very spicy so great for everyone even children I would say 😁

Too sweet without additions.

After a few adjustments, my chicken curry turned out well. Straight from the jar, the sauce was far too sweet. Added a little each of lemon juice, dried chillies, sliced wee tomatoes, and a little chicken stock. After slow cooking for 2/3 hours, it was really nice, but adding less unecessary sugar to the jar in the first place would be a good idea (and I'm not a sugar obssessive).

I cook curry for friends, their favourite by far

The quality of this sauce is unbelievable, I cook a curry for friends and family and this is their favourite by far

