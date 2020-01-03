Loyd Grossman Tikka Masala Sauce 350G

Delicious
Thought I would try this because I like some of the other sauces he does.. So Glad I Did! It’s was SO delicious! My partner isn’t a curry kind of guy but even he loves the taste! Would highly recommend!! It’s not very very spicy so great for everyone even children I would say 😁
Too sweet without additions.
After a few adjustments, my chicken curry turned out well. Straight from the jar, the sauce was far too sweet. Added a little each of lemon juice, dried chillies, sliced wee tomatoes, and a little chicken stock. After slow cooking for 2/3 hours, it was really nice, but adding less unecessary sugar to the jar in the first place would be a good idea (and I'm not a sugar obssessive).
The quality of this sauce is unbelievable, I cook a curry for friends and family and this is their favourite by far