Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G

Product Description
- Wasabi Paste.
- More wasabi than ever
- Pack size: 43g
Information
Ingredients
Humectant [E420*], Water, Horseradish Powder (22%), Soybean Oil, Salt, Wasabi Powder (5%), Mustard Powder, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator [E330], Thickener [E415], Colour [E133], Turmeric, *Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Product of China
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to use.
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
Net Contents
43g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1072kJ/
|-
|256kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|5.83g
