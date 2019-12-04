By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G

Yutaka Japanese Wasabi Paste 43G
£ 2.00
£4.66/100g

Product Description

  • Wasabi Paste.
  • More wasabi than ever
  • Pack size: 43g

Information

Ingredients

Humectant [E420*], Water, Horseradish Powder (22%), Soybean Oil, Salt, Wasabi Powder (5%), Mustard Powder, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator [E330], Thickener [E415], Colour [E133], Turmeric, *Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to use.

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

43g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1072kJ/
-256kcal
Fat 9.2g
of which saturates 2.9g
Carbohydrate 39g
of which sugars 8.2g
Protein3.8g
Salt5.83g

