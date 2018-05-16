Yutaka Sushi Nori 11G

Product Description
- Roasted Seaweed.
- Pack size: 11g
Information
Ingredients
Seaweed
Allergy Information
- Harvested in an area where Shrimps are present
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep sealed.
Produce of
Product of South Korea
Preparation and Usage
- How to Roll Maki Sushi:
- 1 Place a sheet of nori onto a Yutaka bamboo rolling mat.
- 2 Spread a thin layer of cooked and seasoned rice as evenly as possible over the nori, leaving a 1cm gap at the top and bottom so that you can seal the roll.
- 3 Place fillings of your choice in a line about 5cm from the front of the nori. Be careful not to use too much filling as it will be difficult to roll.
- 4 Begin rolling the nori carefully and evenly around the filling, using the mat to help shape it, rolling away from you and pressing firmly. Pull the bamboo mat away from you, and make sure to keep rolling the nori around itself.
- 5 Once the roll is complete, press down firmly on the mat to compress the roll slightly, so that it keeps its shape.
- 6 Cut the roll into evenly-sized pieces and serve with Yutaka soy sauce, Yutaka wasabi paste, and Yutaka sushi ginger.
Warnings
- This pack contains a sachet of moisture absorbent. Do not eat and keep away from children.
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
11g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1415kJ/ 337kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|41g
|Salt
|1.77g
Safety information
This pack contains a sachet of moisture absorbent. Do not eat and keep away from children.
