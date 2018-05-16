By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Japanese Mirin 150Ml

Yutaka Japanese Mirin 150Ml
Product Description

  • Sweet rice seasoning
  • See Yutaka's full range of products at: www.yutaka.london
  • Adds depth of flavour, authentic Japanese sweetness and a gloss to sauces
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Water, Fermented Rice Extract (2%) (Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Enzyme: Koji), Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator: Phosphoric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Start Your Japanese Adventure
  • To make Teriyaki sauce, mix:
  • 2 tbsp Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
  • 2 tbsp Yutaka Mirin
  • 1 tbsp Yutaka Cooking Sake
  • 1 tsp sugar

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Food Ltd.,

Return to

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki Food Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 927kJ/218kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates 55g
of which sugars 42g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.05g

