Yutaka Japanese Mirin 150Ml

Product Description
- Sweet rice seasoning
- Adds depth of flavour, authentic Japanese sweetness and a gloss to sauces
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Water, Fermented Rice Extract (2%) (Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Enzyme: Koji), Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator: Phosphoric Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Start Your Japanese Adventure
- To make Teriyaki sauce, mix:
- 2 tbsp Yutaka Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
- 2 tbsp Yutaka Mirin
- 1 tbsp Yutaka Cooking Sake
- 1 tsp sugar
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE: Tazaki Food Ltd.,
Return to
- IE: Tazaki Food Ltd.,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|927kJ/218kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|55g
|of which sugars
|42g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.05g
