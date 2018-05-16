Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G

Product Description
- Short Grain Rice.
- Check our website for the "Uramaki Recipes" inside out roll
- www.yutaka.co
- Premium grade
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- How to Cook Sushi Rice (Serves 2):
- 1. Put 250g of rice into a bowl and wash with cold water. Repeat 3 or 4 times and then drain the rice with a sieve. 2. Add 330ml of water and the washed rice to a saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on. 3. Turn off the heat and leave to stand for 25-30 minutes. Do not open the lid!
- How to make Seasoned Sushi Rice:
- Mix 3 tbsp of Yutaka Rice Vinegar, 2 tbsp of sugar, 1 tsp of salt together and fold into the cooked sushi rice after the rice has cooled down.
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1504kJ/
|-
|354kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|80g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.01g
