Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G

Yutaka Sushi Rice 500G
Product Description

  • Short Grain Rice.
  • Check our website for the "Uramaki Recipes" inside out roll
  • www.yutaka.co
  • Premium grade
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Cook Sushi Rice (Serves 2):
  • 1. Put 250g of rice into a bowl and wash with cold water. Repeat 3 or 4 times and then drain the rice with a sieve. 2. Add 330ml of water and the washed rice to a saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on. 3. Turn off the heat and leave to stand for 25-30 minutes. Do not open the lid!
  • How to make Seasoned Sushi Rice:
  • Mix 3 tbsp of Yutaka Rice Vinegar, 2 tbsp of sugar, 1 tsp of salt together and fold into the cooked sushi rice after the rice has cooled down.

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1504kJ/
-354kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 80g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 6.7g
Salt 0.01g

