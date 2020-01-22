By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mars Topic 4 Pack 188G

image 1 of Mars Topic 4 Pack 188G
£ 1.50
£0.80/100g
1 x bar = 47g
  • Energy960kJ 229kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2042kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with hazelnuts (14%), soft nougat (20%) and smooth caramel centre (27%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 188g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Palm Fat, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Hydrolysed Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut

Number of uses

Portions per pack : 4 Portion size: 47.0g

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care,
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

4 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 47 g (%*)
Energy 2042kJ960kJ (11%)
-488kcal229kcal (11%)
Fat 23.7g11.1g (16%)
of which saturates 7.8g3.7g (19%)
Carbohydrate 61.6g29.0g (11%)
of which sugars 53.8g25.3g (28%)
Protein 6.1g2.9g (6%)
Salt 0.39g0.18g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

