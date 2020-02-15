Oral-B Pro Expert Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Excellent!
Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.
Excellent!
Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again
Excellent!
Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.
Excellent!
Love this paste, really leaves my mouth fresh and clean
Excellent!
We have used Oral B toothpaste for a long time. Does the job well.
Excellent!
Oral B is an expert in oral hygiene and this toothpaste is proof of it. I like the way my mouth feels after washing my teeth with it: clean and fresh.
Excellent!
Very effective toothpaste, left my teeth feeling smooth and squeaky clean
Great!
Fresh feeling and gives you the clean feeling, as if it has really worked on polishing your teeth and removing the plaque. More expensive than other toothpastes but the long lasting effectiveness is worth it.
Great!
Not bad however it is not the best product as Oral B claims