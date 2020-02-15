By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Pro Expert Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(843)Write a review
Oral-B Pro Expert Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.80
£5.07/100ml
  • Oral-B Pro-Expert Healthy Whitening toothpaste has a unique combination of ingredients that provides 24 hours protection by brushing twice a day. It targets and protects against the 8 areas dentists check most: gum problems, sensitivity, cavities, plaque, stains, bad breath, tartar and enamel erosion.
  • Contains dual silica to effectively clean and remove surface stains while protecting your teeth
  • 24 hours protection against plaque by brushing twice a day
  • Contains a unique combination of stannous fluoride and other active ingredients
  • With a fresh mint flavor for a fresh breath
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6, Zinc Lactate, Aqua, Trisodium Phosphate, SodiumLauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Gluconate, Stannous Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Limonene, PVP, Sodium Fluoride, SodiumHydroxide, CI 74260, CI 74160

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100 ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350 ppm Fluoride).

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100 ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350 ppm Fluoride).

843 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again

Excellent!

5 stars

Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this paste, really leaves my mouth fresh and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

We have used Oral B toothpaste for a long time. Does the job well.

Excellent!

5 stars

Oral B is an expert in oral hygiene and this toothpaste is proof of it. I like the way my mouth feels after washing my teeth with it: clean and fresh.

Excellent!

5 stars

Very effective toothpaste, left my teeth feeling smooth and squeaky clean

Great!

4 stars

Fresh feeling and gives you the clean feeling, as if it has really worked on polishing your teeth and removing the plaque. More expensive than other toothpastes but the long lasting effectiveness is worth it.

Great!

4 stars

Not bad however it is not the best product as Oral B claims

