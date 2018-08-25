By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Very Lazy Red Chillies 190G

2(1)Write a review
Very Lazy Red Chillies 190G
£ 1.50
£0.08/10g

Product Description

  • Red Chillies in White Wine Vinegar
  • For more information on our range of products, recipe ideas and foodie news please visit www.verylazy.com
  • Your perfect kitchen shortcut for everyday cooking!
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Dried Chillies

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks.Best before end: See Lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Vinegar evaporates with cooking.
  • Don't Chop, Just Cook!
  • Try adding a teaspoon to a chocolate brownie mix for a lazy, spicy twist.
  • 1tsp = large red chilli

Name and address

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer Care: 01635 592655

Drained weight

85g

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained weight)
Energy 387kJ/93kcal
Fat 1.5g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 9.0g
of which sugars 0.8g
Protein 3.7g
Salt <0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what I've expected

2 stars

I used it as a side dip for chicken. Except for being spicy, it has no taste at all. The texture is rough, I didn't like having large pieces of peppers skin inside.

